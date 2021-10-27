Playing Lyon for the third time in the 2021 calendar year, Central Baptist College men's soccer hosted the Scots on Tuesday in an American Midwest Conference tilt for the final regular season game at Centennial Park this year.
CBC (8-8-1, 4-2-1 AMC) got nothing offensively and allowed three first half goals to drop the contest to Lyon (11-4-1, 7-0-1 AMC) 3-0.
Andrew Montoya had three saves in net. CBC took five total shots in the match, but none of the shots were on the goal frame.
The Mustangs dropped to 1-6 this season when allowing three or more goals and also dropped to 2-16 all-time against Lyon.
The regular season finale for the Mustangs takes place Saturday in St. Louis against Harris-Stowe State. Kickoff is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer
Playing for the final time this season at Centennial Soccer Park, Central Baptist College women's soccer hosted the Scots of Lyon College for an American Midwest Conference clash Tuesday.
CBC (3-13, 2-6 AMC) fell behind quickly, trailing 5-0 at halftime before losing 6-0 to Lyon (5-9-1, 2-5 AMC).
CBC was able to get four shots on net but all of them were turned away by Lyon's keeper.
Jayme Selph and Bailey Walerczyk combined for 10 saves overall.
Next up for the Mustangs is their regular season finale on Saturday morning at Harris-Stowe State. Kickoff from St. Louis is slated for 9:30 a.m.
