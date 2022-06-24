On Thursday, Central Baptist College athletics continued with its recruiting updates for June with softball.
Two players signed in January and since then, four have joined the Mustang family for the upcoming 2023 season.
The four newest members of the softball family are Sydney Weiser, Aarial Brooks, Heather Hammett and Madeline Bruce.
Weiser and Brooks were teammates at Conway High School where Brooks was a three-year letter winner and finished in the top-two in stolen bases twice.
Hammett comes to CBC from Bryant, where she was an outfielder and an honors graduate while also participating in cross country.
Madeline Bruce joins the Mustangs from National Park College in Hot Springs. Last season in 47 games, Bruce hit .346 with 27 runs scored, 10 doubles and 20 RBIs.
