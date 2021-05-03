Playing its final doubleheader of the regular season Friday, No. 18 Central Baptist College softball took on the No. 2 Stars of Oklahoma City University at Historic Ann Lacy Stadium.
CBC (27-11) was swept in the doubleheader by OCU (39-3) dropping game one 3-2 and game two 4-2.
Allie Burroughs started in game one and Hannah Work started game two. The Mustangs led for most of game one and fought back from down early to tie game two before falling late.
CBC struck quickly in game one, scoring a run two batters into the game thanks to a triple by Alyssa Estrada and a single from Katie Goike to make it 1-0. Estrada and Goike combined to double the lead in the fifth inning after Estrada singled with two outs and Goike doubled her home to make it 2-0.
However, OCU would fight back, cutting the lead to 2-1 before Work relieved Burrows. Work allowed an infield single to tie the game and worked around an error to keep the game tied at two. After the Mustangs failed to reclaim the lead, OCU answered with two outs, pushing the go ahead run across to make it 3-2. Estrada tried to start a two-out rally in the seventh, but it would all be for not.
Burroughs did not factor in the decision as she pitched four innings and allowed two runs on four hits with four walks and two strikeouts. Work was the losing pitcher, throwing two innings and surrendering one run on four hits.
The second game started out differently with OCU grabbing a 1-0 first inning lead and extending that to 2-0 in the third. CBC's bats finally got going in the sixth, thanks to an error off the bat of Allison Seats , and back-to-back doubles by Baleigh Jackson and Katie Gordon to tie the game at two.
Unfortunately, Oklahoma City responded and pushed two runs across to make it 4-2 and CBC couldn't do anything with a Madi Spears leadoff single in the seventh. Work threw a complete game and allowed four runs on 11 hits to get the loss again.
CBC will now be off until Wednesday when it opens play in the American Midwest Conference Tournament at the Antimi Softball Complex in Columbia, Missouri. The Mustangs will be the No. 2 seed in the tournament and will take on the winner of the Hannibal-LaGrange/Harris-Stowe game at 3 p.m. on Field 2.
Baseball
After honoring the seniors in a pregame ceremony, Central Baptist College baseball looked to salvage a split in its American Midwest Conference with Columbia College Saturday in the final doubleheader of the season at Victory Field.
CBC (24-19, 10-14 AMC) did not accomplish its goal, losing game one 18-1 before dropping game two 6-5 in 10 innings.
Six seniors, Sam Abernathy, Dalton Burt, Alex Flores, Fernando Escapita, Kelvin Volquez and student assistant coach Brandon Hickingbotham were honored in a ceremony before the game. Daniel Martinez and Steven Huff were the starters in the final doubleheader of the regular season.
Columbia put game one away early, scoring five in the first and three in the second to lead 8-1 after two. CBC's lone run came in the bottom half of the first when Steven Stewart walked, advanced on a wild pitch followed by a single by Austin Teal and then scored on a fielder's choice off the bat of Volquez. Columbia added three more in the fourth and seven runs in the sixth to bring the score to the final. Martinez was given the loss, throwing two innings and allowing eight runs on six hits with four walks.
The final game of the series went back-and-forth, with CBC using 15 hits to come back and tie the game late only to lose in extra innings. The Mustangs struck first in the second inning, plating a pair of runs to make it 2-0. Abernathy would single to leadoff the inning, move to third on two balks and then score on a double by Flores to make it 1-0. Gage Harris, who ran for Flores, would score two batters later on an RBI fielder's choice by Ty Decker to make it 2-0.
Huff, who started, allowed one base runner through three innings, on a walk, but was lifted after the third due to an injury. Columbia took advantage, scoring five runs off reliever Dylan Bonds to take a 5-2 lead headed to the bottom half. CBC would not go quietly, however, as it chipped away at the lead, plating two more runs on Wille Baez's 10th home run of the season to make it 5-3. Devon Koonce then came into the game and was brilliant, keeping Columbia off the board until CBC tied the game in the seventh on Volquez's 12th home run of the season.
Koonce continued to mow down the Columbia hitters, keeping the game tied and sending it to extras before a leadoff homer in the 10th gave Columbia the lead which they held onto in the bottom half. Koonce was the loser, throwing a career-high six innings and allowing just one run on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts.
CBC will be the No. 5 seed in the AMC Tournament, which begins on Tuesday at CarShield Field in St. Louis. The Mustangs will play in the first game of the tournament against the No. 8 seed Hannibal-LaGrange with first pitch scheduled for 10 a.m.
