Playing their final doubleheader of the season at City of Colleges Park, No. 18 Central Baptist College softball took on the Spartans of Missouri Baptist University in an AMC doubleheader Saturday. CBC (27-9, 14-2 AMC) took care of MBU (14-12, 11-7 AMC) on a pair of walk-offs, winning game one 3-2 in nine innings before run-ruling the Spartans 9-1 in game two.
Allie Burroughs and Hannah Work both started and pitched brilliantly. Katie Goike had the game-ending hit in both games, hitting a solo home run in game one and a bases clearing double in game two.
Both starters locked the scoring down until the bottom of the fifth, when the Mustangs pushed two runs across on a single by Ashley Pletcher and a single by Ysabella Esquivel to make it 2-0.
Burroughs, who retired 17 in a row at one point, ran into trouble in the seventh and the Spartans were able to tie the game to force extra innings.
Burroughs fought around a one out walk in the eighth and CBC loaded the bases in the bottom half, but couldn't cash in. Burroughs set the Spartans down in order in the ninth to set the stage for Goike, who hit a 1-0 pitch off the centerfielder's glove and over the fence for the walk-off home run, her third of the season.
Burroughs was brilliant in her 12th victory, throwing all nine innings and allowing just two runs (one earned) on four hits with two walks and a strikeout. Goike's walk-off was the first of her career.
The scoring started earlier for the Mustangs in game two, as Pletcher reached on a bunt and scored Katie Gordon in the second to take a 1-0 lead. The Mustangs would add three more in the third on a two-run double by Allison Seats and a bunt single by Gordon. After MBU cut the lead to 4-1 in the top of the fourth, Goike drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom half to stretch the lead to 5-1.
After Work easily mowed through the Spartans in the fifth, CBC ended the game in the bottom half. Skylar Lee drew a walk with one out and moved to second on a bunt single by Pletcher. Following a fielder's choice, Esquivel made it 6-1 with an RBI single and, two batters later, with the bases loaded, Goike ended the game with a bases clearing double to left center to give the Mustangs their 14th win in AMC play and the No. 2 seed in the AMC Tournament.
Work threw a complete game and allowed just two hits and one run with one walk for her 14th victory of the season. The win also marked the 500th in program history.
CBC will wrap up the regular season on Friday afternoon in Oklahoma City against No. 2 Oklahoma City University. First pitch from Ann Lacy Stadium is slated for 2 p.m.
Baseball
Trying to take some momentum out of a tough first two games, Central Baptist College baseball looked for a pair of wins in the final two games against Missouri Baptist. CBC (23-16, 9-11 AMC) achieved a win in the final game against MBU (24-13, 17-7 AMC), 8-7 after dropping the first game 10-1.
CBC's offense had 19 more hits in the doubleheader, six in game one and 13 in game two. Five of game two's 13 hits went for extra bases including the lone home run by Wille Baez.
All of Missouri Baptist's runs came in the first two innings, with eight in the first and two in the second. CBC's lone run came in the seventh after Austin Teal tripled to lead off the inning and Alex Flores singled him home two batters later. Austin LeJeune started and threw 1.1 innings allowing 10 runs (six earned) on six hits with three walks and a strikeout. Steven Huff pitched the final 4.2 innings allowing just two hits while striking out four.
In game two, CBC grabbed its first lead of the series in the first inning, when Jay French scored on Kelvin Volquez’s double. They extended the lead to 2-0 in the third when Steven Stewart singled to score French with one out.
The lead was extended to 4-0 in the fifth when Baez hit a two-run home run. MBU scored two in the bottom half to cut the lead to 4-2 before CBC extended it to 6-2 in the sixth before the Spartans tied it in the bottom half. CBC retook the lead in the eighth on a double by French and extended the lead to 8-6 in the ninth on a stolen base.
MBU scored in the bottom half, but were unable to push across a run to extend the game. Andrew Killough started and went six innings, allowing 10 hits and six runs (five earned) with two walks and six strikeouts. Dylan Bonds earned the win in relief, throwing three innings and allowing three hits and one run with two strikeouts.
The Mustangs open their final series of the season Friday at Victory Field against American Midwest Conference opponent Columbia. First pitch is slated for noon.
