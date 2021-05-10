Looking to upset the No. 1 seed in the American Midwest Conference Tournament, No. 19 Central Baptist College softball took on the No. 7 Cougars of Columbia College on Saturday in the AMC Championship game.
CBC (30-13) couldn't withstand the offensive onslaught of Columbia (40-5) and fell 8-0 in five innings.
The Mustang bats went quiet for the first time in the tournament, mustering only three hits, including a double by Baleigh Jackson and a pair of singles by Katie Gordon and Ashley Pletcher.
Allie Burroughs got the start in the circle and picked up the loss, throwing 2.2 innings and allowing four runs on five hits with three walks and a pair of strikeouts.
Gracie Keathley pitched 1.1 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with a strikeout and Hannah Work pitched the fifth, allowing two runs on two hits with a walk.
CBC will find out where it will head for the opening round of the NAIA National Softball Championship at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Track and Field
After the first day of just qualifying at the American Midwest Conference Championships, hosted by Missouri Baptist University, Central Baptist College track and field looked for its first-ever conference title in just its third year of existence.
CBC would finish seventh in the men's team scoring and eighth in women's, but Ally Swaim and Jamal Washington both won individual championships and Dylan Burnham medaled in two events.
Swaim defended her 2019 AMC Championship in the 100-meter hurdles, moving to 6-0 this season.
Her time of 16.29 beat second place by nine hundredths of a second as she won the second individual title of her career.
Washington's title came in the 100-meter dash, where he posted a time of 11.62 to beat his nearest competitor by just .03 seconds.
Burnham would earn a bronze in both the 200 and 400-meter races, posting a time of 22.89 in the 200 and 51.39 in the 400.
CBC placed in the top eight in several other events as well, with Isaiah Stiger finishing fourth in the long jump and seventh in the triple jump, Cody Duffey placing fifth in the javelin, Ashley Siler finishing fifth in the 100 meters and fifth in the 200 meters as well.
Swaim has already clinched the 'B' standard time for NAIA Nationals, and she and the rest of the Mustangs will compete Friday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, at the Carey Last Chance meet.
