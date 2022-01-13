KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Coming off a 34-15 season and a trip to the NAIA Opening Round, Central Baptist College softball has been ranked 24th in the NAIA Preseason Coaches Poll that was released Wednesday, marking the second straight season that CBC earned a top-25 preseason ranking after starting last year at No. 16.
The Mustangs were ranked in every poll last year, apart from the postseason poll and reached a high of 13th at one point last season.
Teams on CBC's schedule that are also ranked in the top 25 include AMC rival No. 6 Columbia, No. 13 Central Methodist, No. 16 William Carey and No. 15 Freed-Hardeman.
Also joining the Mustangs in the top 25 is No. 25 Houston-Victoria, the team that ended CBC's season one game short of the World Series last year.
The season for the Mustangs begins Feb. 4 against Culver-Stockton at City of Colleges Park.
