HATTIESBURG, Mississippi – Looking to qualify for their second NAIA Softball World Series Wednesday, No. 19 Central Baptist College took on the Jaguars of the University of Houston-Victoria in the Hattiesburg Bracket Championship Game.
CBC led from the first inning until the seventh when UHV (22-21) struck for two runs to walk-off with the win, 2-1, ending CBC's season short of where it hoped to be.
Allie Burroughs was the unfortunate loser in the circle, allowing two runs on five hits with four walks, a hit batter and two strikeouts.
CBC was held to four hits in the loss, their lowest during the postseason.
The Mustangs led early, getting a leadoff single from Alyssa Estrada and an RBI double from Allison Seats to go up 1-0 after one.
From there, Burroughs worked in and out of trouble, getting tremendous defense to keep CBC up 1-0 until the bottom of the seventh, when UHV got a one out walk, tied the game on a double, and then, after another walk and a lineout, got a walk-off single up the middle to end the game and advance to the World Series in Georgia.
CBC's season comes to a close at 34-15. The 34 wins are the second most under head coach Jordon Jones in her tenure.
