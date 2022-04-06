Playing another American Midwest Conference series on the road, Central Baptist College softball was at House Field on Tuesday to take on the Scots of Lyon College. CBC (13-13, 3-1 AMC) split the doubleheader with LC (5-17, 5-4 AMC), dropping game one 6-3 before winning game two 10-1 in six innings.
Emily Cole and Hannah Work were the starting pitchers. Kirstie Blackwood hit the lone home run, a solo shot, in game one, giving her a team-leading five on the season and Katie Smith went 4-6 in the doubleheader with a pair of doubles in game one.
The Mustangs jumped on Lyon early in game one when Blackwood hit a sac fly to make it 1-0 in the first.
Unfortunately, the lead would not last past the second as the Scots tallied all six of its runs in the inning.
The Mustangs tried to claw their way back with an RBI double from Smith in the fourth and Blackwood's home run in the fifth, but the Mustangs would leave the bases loaded in the seventh, losing to Lyon for the first time since 2019.
Cole threw 1.2 innings and was charged with six runs (two earned) on three hits with two walks and a strikeout.
Ysabella Esquivel, Maggi Huddleston and Work combined to go the final 4.1 innings and allowed just three hits while issuing four walks and striking out two.
A pitcher's duel broke out early in game two, with Lyon tallying the lone run in the first inning and then no one scoring again until CBC got on the board in the fifth.
An RBI single by Blackwood tied the game at one and a double steal that saw Averie Ayers steal home gave CBC the lead.
The Mustangs would finish the fifth up 3-1 thanks to an error off the bat of Tobi Finley. CBC would blow the game open in the sixth, scoring seven times.
The first two runs scored on a fielder's choice and an error which were followed by a two-run single from Huddleston, a two-run double from Finley and the final RBI single by Heather Hoffman, who had three hits in game two.
Work started and didn't get a decision, throwing two and two-thirds innings and allowing five hits and a run with a walk. Ayers earned win number six on the season, throwing the final three and a third and allowing just two hits with a walk and four strikeouts.
CBC will play its first game Friday at City of Colleges Park since March 8 when it hosts the Stars of Stephens College for an AMC doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Baseball
Stepping out of American Midwest Conference play for a midweek contest, Central Baptist College baseball was at Jerry Moore Field on Tuesday to take on the Bisons of Harding University.
CBC (17-16) outhit Harding (21-12) 11-10 but only scored four times, falling 12-4 in a contest that was closer than the final score.
Slayton Holland started for the second time in his career, pitching the first four innings. Jay French inched closer to another milestone as well, earning one hit on the night and moving his batting average to .455 this season while he rides a six-game hitting streak and he has now reached base safely in 23 straight contests.
The Mustangs grabbed a quick lead in the first on a two-run single by Danilo Taborda with the bases loaded to make it 2-0. Harding would answer in the second, plating four runs to make it 4-2 after two.
The Bisons would make the deficit 5-2 in the third before a triple by Austin Teal made it 5-3 in the fourth. After Harding got the run back to put the deficit at 6-3, Cayden Hunnicut roped a double to left center to make it 6-4 in the sixth.
Harding would score six unanswered runs, one in sixth and five in the eighth, to put the game out of reach. Holland was given the loss, as he allowed six hits and six runs (five earned) with a walk and a strikeout.
Gram Middleton went three innings and allowed four runs (three earned) on two hits with two walks and two strikeouts.
Jackson Lindsey allowed both batters he faced to reach, allowing two runs on a hit and Cole Edwards got the final three outs of the eighth, allowing a hit and striking out one.
CBC continues its current road trip this weekend when they head to Fulton, Missouri, for an AMC series against the William Woods Owls. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for noon.
