Central Baptist College's Madalyn Tubbs swings a pitch during recent action.

 Courtesy of CBC Sports Information

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Heading to the road in American Midwest Conference play, Central Baptist College softball was at the Antimi Softball Complex this afternoon for a doubleheader with the Cougars of Columbia College. CBC (24-16, 10-4 AMC) split with the Cougars (17-16, 12-4 AMC), capturing game one 3-1 before dropping game two 6-3.

The win in game one was CBC’s first over Columbia since 2019 and their first in Columbia since 2016. It was the eighth time in program history that CBC has defeated Columbia in the regular season.

