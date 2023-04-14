COLUMBIA, Mo. — Heading to the road in American Midwest Conference play, Central Baptist College softball was at the Antimi Softball Complex this afternoon for a doubleheader with the Cougars of Columbia College. CBC (24-16, 10-4 AMC) split with the Cougars (17-16, 12-4 AMC), capturing game one 3-1 before dropping game two 6-3.
The win in game one was CBC’s first over Columbia since 2019 and their first in Columbia since 2016. It was the eighth time in program history that CBC has defeated Columbia in the regular season.
GAME ONE – CBC 3, COLUMBIA 1
The Mustangs jumped on the board early in game one on a single by Heather Hoffman to lead 1-0. Columbia would tie the game in the second before an error helped CBC take a 2-1 lead in the fourth before an RBI single by Averie Ayers added an insurance run in the fifth. Hannah Work went five-and-one-third innings for her ninth win, scattering nine hits and allowing only one run with a walk and a strikeout. Alex Jeter finished the game, allowing just one hit over the final inning-and-two-thirds for her second save of the season.
GAME TWO – COLUMBIA 6, CBC 3
Columbia got on the scoreboard first in game two, taking a 1-0 lead in the third. With the bases loaded in the fourth, Madalyn Tubbs cleared the bases with a double to give CBC a 3-1 lead in the top half of that inning. Columbia cut the lead to 3-2 in the fourth and took the lead with a pair of runs in the fifth before wrapping up the scoring in the sixth.
