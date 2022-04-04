Playing an American Midwest Conference opponent for the first time this season, Central Baptist College softball took on the Owls of William Woods University on Friday at Battle High School. CBC (12-12, 2-0 AMC) got timely hitting and dominant pitching, holding WWU (16-12, 6-2 AMC) to just seven hits and three runs in a sweep, winning by scores of 5-2 and 1-0.
Hannah Work and Averie Ayers were the only pitchers used in each contest. Work scattered four hits and two runs with four strikeouts to earn her second win of the season while Ayers held WWU to just three hits and struck out six in her second consecutive shutout and her sixth victory of the season.
William Woods got on the board quickly in the first inning on a two-run home run to lead 2-0. CBC would not push a run across until the fourth, when Lauren Anderson tripled with two outs to chase home Savannah Sanford and make it 2-1.
The Mustangs would finally take the lead in the sixth, scoring four runs in the inning. Katie Smith led off the inning with a single and would score on the next play when Maggi Huddleston bunted, reached on an error by the pitcher, and would then score on the same play when the right fielder made a wild throw retrieving the first error, giving CBC a 3-2.
Following a single by Heather Hoffman, Savannah Sanford blasted her third home run of the season to make it 5-2 and allow Work to dominate Woods in the last two innings, as she retired the final six batters she faced to preserve the win.
A pitcher's duel broke out in game two between Ayers and WWU starter Kalee Wall. Neither team broke through until the third inning, when Hoffman drove in a run on a fielder's choice for the only score of the game. Ayers only allowed one base runner to get past second base, with two outs in the fifth, but buckled down over the final two innings to secure her second straight shutout win.
The Mustangs are off until Tuesday when they will head to Batesville for an AMC doubleheader against Lyon. First pitch from House Field in Batesville is slated for 2 p.m.
Baseball
Looking to salvage a game in its first road American Midwest Conference series of the year, Central Baptist College baseball was at Fred Wann Field on Saturday for a doubleheader against Lyon. CBC (17-15, 4-5 AMC) could not generate enough offense to keep up with Lyon (21-14, 6-3 AMC) as they fell in both ends of the doubleheader 22-8 and 9-4.
The Mustangs combined for 19 hits in the doubleheader, but allowed Lyon to have 32 of its own. Logan Easterling hit the lone Mustang home run of the day in game one while Jay French went 4-4 in game two to put himself within three hits of becoming the third player in program history to crack the 200 hits plateau.
CBC would jump out quickly in the first game of the day, scoring three in the first and three in the second to lead 6-0 after an inning and a half. Austin Teal started the scoring in the first with a two-run triple and Graham Dykes drove him in with an RBI single to make it 3-0 in the first.
Easterling's home run, a three-run shot, was his 10th of the season and made it 6-0. Unfortunately, CBC would allow seven runs to cross the plate in the second inning and trail 7-6 before a Lyon error helped the game return to a tie at 7-7 in the third. Lyon would blow the game open in the fourth, tallying three in the inning and they would plate nine more in the fifth to lead 19-7 after five. A run-scoring double play for the Mustangs made it 19-8 in the sixth before Lyon added the final three.
The final game of the series was the closest game and saw CBC score first again, something they did in each game. An RBI single by Ruben Hernandez made it 1-0 in the first before the Scots tied it at one in the second.
A wild pitch would put CBC back in front, 2-1, in the third, but CBC allowed five runs in the third to trail 6-2 after three and the Scots tacked on three more in the eighth to enlarge the deficit to 9-2. RBI singles from French and Steven Stewart in the ninth brought the score to its final margin.
CBC steps out of conference play Tuesday when it heads to Searcy for a midweek single-game contest against the Bison of Harding University. First pitch from Jerry Moore Field is slated for 6 p.m.
Track and Field
Heading out of state for the second straight weekend, Central Baptist College track and field was at the Friends Spring Invitational on Saturday. CBC had three competitors during the meet, Ally Swaim in the 100-meter hurdles, Josh Brown, in the men's 110-meter hurdles and Isaiah Stiger in the long jump.
Swaim would record a time of 14.84 to win her heat and advance to the finals, where she ran a 14.83 to place fourth and miss qualification for NAIA Nationals by just .03 seconds. Brown, making his track debut, recorded a time of 16.90 in his event, placing 19th, while Stiger put down a mark of 6.00 meters in the long jump to place 24th.
Next up for the track and field team is a trip to Searcy for the Bison Open hosted by Harding next weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.