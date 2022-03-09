Returning home for the first time since Feb. 19, Central Baptist College softball hosted the Eagles of the University of the Ozarks. CBC (9-9) earned a sweep, pounding out 29 hits and 20 runs in a sweep of U of O (1-11) by scores of 7-4 and 13-5.
In addition to the 20 runs and 29 hits, CBC also hit three home runs, two in game one and one in game two. The Mustangs also had four multi-run innings in the doubleheader.
The Mustangs got the scoring started early in game one, plating two in the first inning on a double by Savannah Sanford.
Starter Hannah Work kept Ozarks off the board as well in the second and CBC added five in the bottom half to make it 7-0 on a two-run double by Caroline Byers, a two-run home run by Averie Ayers and a solo shot by Kirstie Blackwood.
Work would run into trouble in the third and would be relieved by Ysabella Esquivel, who got out of the jam after four runs had scored. The rest of the game was quiet, with neither team able to push across a run. Esquivel allowed the first two batters to reach in the seventh, but got out of it to keep Ozarks at bay.
Work pitched 2.1 innings allowing three hits and four runs with five walks and two Ks. Esquivel got the win, allowing two hits and issuing three walks while striking out three in 4.2 innings of scoreless relief.
Ozarks took a quick 2-0 lead in the first two innings of game two. A Jordyn Frederic single cut the deficit to 2-1 in the bottom of the second before Ozarks added three in the third to take a 5-1 lead. In the fourth, the Mustangs began to chip away at the lead, adding three runs on a double by Tobi Finley and a fly ball to left that was misplayed by the left fielder that scored two runs to make it 5-4.
In the bottom of the fifth, Madi Spears tied the score with an RBI single and eight runs would come across in the sixth to end the game. Frederic led off the inning with a single, stole third and scored on a single by Esquivel. Following a single by Lauren Anderson to put two runners on base, Sanford cleared the bases with a three-run home run to make it 9-5. Blackwood would walk following a pitching change and the bases would fill up after singles by Madi Spears and Mollie Johnson.
A single by Tobi Finley two batters later brought home two more runs to make it 11-5 and Frederic ended the game with a double. Emily Cole stated and went 2.2 innings, allowing nine hits and four runs (three earned) with a walk and five strikeouts. Ayers earned the win in relief, allowing no hits in 3.1 innings of relief, walking one and striking out three.
CBC is back on the road on Thursday when they head to Texarkana for a meeting with Texas A&M-Texarkana. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Baseball
Looking to continue their winning streak, Central Baptist College baseball hosted the Tigers of Iowa Wesleyan University on Tuesday at Burns Park. CBC (8-9) split with IWU (5-15), dropping game one 6-3 before winning game two 5-4.
Walks and defense were the story once again for the Mustangs in the two games. Game one saw CBC walk eight and commit three errors while game two saw them commit four errors while only walking three.
CBC jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to a Logan Easterling single and an error by the IWU third baseman. IWU would tie the game in the second and take a 3-2 lead in the third. Austin Teal would tie the game at three in the fifth with an RBI single of his own before the Tigers struck for three in the seventh courtesy of two hit by pitches, two walks and a pair of errors by the Mustangs. Gram Middleton did not factor in the decision and threw three innings in his first career start, allowing three runs on three hits with four walks and four strikeouts.
Slayton Holland threw the next three innings and allowed four hits with two walks and a strikeout before Jose Monegro would get the loss, allowing three runs (two earned) on no hits with a walk and a strikeout with Justin "Woody" Raines finishing the contest, pitching 0.1 innings and issuing a walk.
The Mustangs would strike first again in the second game, with Wille Baez driving in the game's first run on a sac fly in the first to give CBC a 1-0 lead. IWU would take the lead courtesy of an error and a sac fly in the second before CBC retook the lead, 3-2 in the fourth.
Easterling would lead off the fourth with a homer and Wille Baez would follow with a single. Three batters later, Graham Dykes would triple to bring in a run and give CBC the lead. IWU would tie the game in the fifth and retake the lead in the sixth, setting up drama in the seventh inning. French and Teal would both reach with singles and Easterling would also single to load the bases.
Following a fly out, Ruben Hernandez would double to bring home the tying and winning runs and give the Mustangs a split in the doubleheader.
CBC begins a four-game series with Baptist Bible with a doubleheader on Friday afternoon at Victory Field in Conway. First pitch is scheduled for noon.
