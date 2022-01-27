ST. LOUIS, Missouri — The reigning American Midwest Conference Champions and sixth-ranked Columbia College Cougars were selected first in the 2022 AMC Preseason Coaches' Poll, followed closely by (24) Central Baptist College.
Led by AMC Co-Player of the Year Allison Seats' monster season (17 HRs, 60 RBI), the Mustangs posted an impressive 16-2 record in conference play in 2021 and took second place in the conference tournament after being downed by Columbia in the championship.
The departure of Seats, along with three-time All-AMC selection Katie Goike and second-team all-conference recipient Alyssa Estrada leaves a lot of room for others to step up.
Fortunately for CBC, AMC Freshman of the Year Hannah Work returns to anchor the pitching staff after going 15-7 in 2021 with a 3.39 ERA, along with eight other returners from last year's standout squad.
They also added transfers Averie Ayers (Northeast Texas CC), Allison Wagle (South Florida State College), Katie Smith (North Central Texas College), and freshman Mollie Johnson out of Texas High School.
With a re-tooled roster and plenty of experience, first-year CBC head coach Keith Hinson has his sights on getting the Mustangs to the top of the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.