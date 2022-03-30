Returning to the field for the first time since March 10, Central Baptist College softball took on the Golden Lions of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday in a doubleheader at the Torii Hunter Softball Complex.
CBC (10-12) split the doubleheader with UAPB (3-25), dropping game one 3-2 before posting a 7-0 shutout in game two.
UAPB ended game one on a walkoff in the seventh. The Mustangs dominated game two, pounding out 12 hits en route to the win.
UAPB grabbed the lead off starter Hannah Work in the first of game one and gave CBC a 1-0 deficit until the fifth, when the Mustangs finally broke through.
Caroline Byers would tie the score with a sac fly in the top of the inning and then in the sixth, Savannah Sanford gave CBC a 2-1 lead with a double. The Golden Lions would tie the game at two in the bottom half before winning the game with a sacrifice fly in the seventh.
Work was the tough luck loser, scattering 10 hits and allowing three runs (one earned) in six innings while striking out one. Emily Cole pitched the final 0.2 innings and walked one while also striking out one.
The Mustangs struck quickly in game two, scoring four in the second to lead 4-0 early. An RBI triple from Tobi Finley opened the scoring, followed by an error and a two-run double from starting pitcher Averie Ayers.
Sanford would add to the lead with a single in the fifth to make it 5-0 and then Byers would single in a run in the sixth to make it 6-0. Another Sanford single in the seventh brought the score to its final tally.
Ayers was brilliant in the circle, throwing a complete game two-hit shutout, walking just two while striking out five.
CBC opens American Midwest Conference play Friday when it heads to William Woods for a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. from Fulton, Missouri.
Baseball
Playing on the road for the first time this month, Central Baptist College baseball was at the Tyson Complex on Tuesday for a meeting with the Royals of Ecclesia.
CBC (17-12) couldn’t get anything going offensively, mustering only five hits in a 12-2 loss to EC (16-12).
The pitching staff of Gram Middleton and Slayton Holland was in the strike zone all-afternoon long, walking only two combined and hitting a batter.
Jay French also broke the single-season stolen bases record during the game, swiping four bases, giving him 32 on the season and breaking Brady Brashier’s previous record of 30 set back in 2013.
CBC took an early lead in the first inning when Logan Easterling drove in French with a groundout to make it 1-0. EC would push four runs across in the second to lead 4-1 and CBC’s final run came on an error off the bat of Steven Stewart that scored Benito Martinez. Middleton started and was the unfortunate loser, allowing six hits and seven runs (six earned) while walking two and striking out two. Holland finished the game, allowing nine hits and five runs over the final 3.2 innings with two strikeouts.
CBC plays its first American Midwest Conference road series of the season this weekend, when it heads to Batesville to play Lyon. First pitch for Friday’s single game is at 5 p.m.
Men’s Golf
Playing the final 18 of 54 holes Tuesday, Central Baptist College men’s golf was on the course today at the Shawnee Country Club for the final round of the Shawnee Shootout. CBC closed with a final round 379 to finish in ninth place, three shots behind eighth.
Individually, Suraprat Pareepart had the best round, firing a final round 78 to finish at 236 to finish in a tie for 14th. Travis Toebben was next, and he closed with an 89 to finish with a 245 followed by Jakub Slapal at 246, Ethan Williamson, who competed as an individual, at 250, Emmanuel LaBeur shot a final round 80 to finish with a 255 and Anupon Wandee finished with a 272 overall.
CBC is off next week, but returns to the course April 11 for the Williams Baptist Spring Classic at the Cherokee Village Golf Club.
