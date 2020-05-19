Soccer releases 2020 schedule
Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced the 2020 schedule for both the men’s and women’s soccer teams. The schedule will feature 11 men’s home matches and 10 women’s home matches, with the season getting underway Aug. 22.
“Our schedule is set up to compare ourselves to look at how we were playing last year to how far we can go in 2020,” Gordon said about the men’s schedule. “We were challenged and had to fight for every goal last year. We were unfamiliar with what we wanted to do as a system and as a team but we grew into it. This schedule allows us to see that growth and work on perfecting what we started. If we do things right, we should set ourselves up for success and build to the AMC playoffs.”
Gordon added this about the women’s schedule: “Our schedule this year will be very tough. We play some top ranked teams and we will need to be on our game from game one and we can’t surrender any games. Each game we play will be a fight to the last whistle and I think the hard work we put into a shortened season should carry over and help us compete in every contest.”
The season kicks off with the home opener on Aug. 22 against Bacone College and the season opening three-game swing continues with the only other game that month, on Aug. 27, against Central Christian, a former Midlands Collegiate Athletic Conference rival.
September begins with a meeting against Evangel on the first to wrap up the season opening three-game home stand before the women head to Oklahoma Wesleyan on the fifth. On Sept. 7, men’s soccer hosts McPherson College before both teams head to Clarksville for matchups with University of the Ozarks, where the women will play on Sept. 8 and the men will play on Sept. 10. Both teams return home on Sept. 12 for a matchup with LSU-Alexandria before heading on the road for their next two meetings against Ecclesia on Sept. 15 and Freed-Hardeman on Sept. 18. The men play LSU-Shreveport at home on the 22nd before both teams open American Midwest Conference play on Sept. 26 against William Woods in Fulton, Missouri.
October opens with another home stand, where the men will play three in a row at Centennial and the women will play four. The home stand begins with AMC home opener against Harris-Stowe on the third and that is followed by a matchup with Talladega College on the eighth. Women’s soccer then hosts Stephens in an AMC matchup on the 10th before both teams will have Senior Day on Oct. 12 against St. Louis College of Pharmacy. The Mustangs head back to the road for an AMC matchup with Columbia on Oct. 17 before returning home for a rivalry meeting with Williams Baptist on the Oct. 20. CBC will then head to Hannibal-LaGrange on Oct. 24 followed by the final home doubleheader of the season against Lyon on Oct. 27. The regular season will come to an end on Halloween when the Mustangs head to St. Louis for a matchup with Missouri Baptist.
Seats, Jones selected to Cosida Academic All-District teams
The College Sports Information Directors Association (CoSIDA), announced their Academic All-District selections Thursday for NAIA softball and a pair of Mustangs made the team. Allison Seats and Rachael Jones were both selected to the All-District teams for their performance in the classroom this year and throughout their careers.
Seats is a three-time American Midwest Conference All-Academic Team honoree and is earning recognition from CoSIDA for the first time. The two-time All-AMC shortstop was batting .462 with four home runs and 20 RBIs when the season was canceled for the coronavirus.
Jones was a CoSIDA Academic All-American last year and is also a three-time AMC All-Academic Team honoree. The All-AMC center fielder was batting .352 with three home runs and 13 RBIs when the season was canceled. Congratulations to both these young women on their selections!
46 student-athletes earn AMC All-Academic team honors
The American Midwest Conference finished recognizing their Spring Academic All-Conference honorees in a release today. 43 spring student-athletes and three winter student-athletes were recognized by the AMC for having a GPA above 3.0 during the current academic year and being at least a second semester freshman in terms of credits.
The players earning recognition are:
Women’s Basketball – Maddy Carrier, Alaina Ellis and Macey Decker.
Baseball – Alex Flores, Ben Slate, Blaine Burge, Caleb Muns, Devon Koonce, Dylan Bonds, Fernando Escapita, Gavin Johnson, Griffin Smith, Jacob Rose, Kelvin Volquez, Pietro Oliva, Steven Huff, Steven Stewart, Ty Decker, Will Hodges, Wille Baez.
Men’s Golf – Archie Palmer, Colton Ryan.
Men’s Track & Field – Cade Griffith, Cody Duffey, Cody McKnight, Dalton Parker, Griffin Smith, Isaiah Stiger, Jian Bender, Robert Colvin.
Women’s Track & Field – Ashley Siler & Louisa Henderson.
Softball – Alexis Hill, Allie Burroughs, Allie St. John, Allison Seats, Baleigh Jackson, Brooke Trout, Kalyne Powell, Katie Goike, Katie Gordon, Kym House, Makenzye Gregory, Rachael Jones, Skylar Lee.
Women’s Golf – Alyssa Hagewood, Keely Bulza, Kirsten Westlake.
Contreras joins men’s soccer
Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced the signing of a new men’s soccer player to his 2020 recruiting class. Axel Contreras will join the Mustangs this fall.
Contreras joins the Mustangs from fellow NAIA Institution Texas A&M-Texarkana. He was a midfielder and winger for the Eagles in his time at TAMUT.
Williamson joins Mustang baseball
Central Baptist College baseball coach Dr. Aaron Brister has announced another addition to his 2021 recruiting class. Isaiah Williamson is the newest member of the Mustangs.
Williamson is a utility player from DeQueen in the southeastern corner of Arkansas. He was an all-conference selection at DeQueen and was also on the honor roll and earned an academic excellence award while also playing basketball and football at DHS.
Simon signs with CBC men’s soccer
Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced another addition to his 2020 class in men’s soccer. Jose Simon, a central Arkansas native, will join the Mustangs this fall.
Simon was a midfielder and defender at Benton. He played in 33 games at Benton and was a three-year letter winner and the captain of this season’s team before it was cut short due to CoVID-19.
Pietrangelo joins women’s soccer
Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced the addition of another signee to his 2020 recruiting class for women’s soccer. Isabelle Pietrangelo will join the Mustangs this fall.
Pietrangelo comes to CBC from Curitiba, a region in Brazil. She competed for Positivo University in her home town and was a champion in the Paranaense Soccer Society, the Women’s Challenge and the Cup Positivo. She was also awarded a certificate for the best forward and the top scorer of the Women’s Challenge and earned Vice Champion in the Girl Power challenge.
