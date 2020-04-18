LaBarbera named to GCAA NAIA Ping All-Region
The Golf Coaches Association of American named their NAIA Ping All-Region selections today and a Central Baptist College golfer was on the list of selections. Spencer LaBarbera made the cut, joining 14 others in the Central Region and earning the only selection from the American Midwest Conference.
LaBarbera had a phenomenal individual season. He finished the season with a win, two top-fives, five top-10s and a half in the final of the Baker Match Play before the season was canceled on March 14. LaBarbera was both a first-team all-AMC selection and the AMC Newcomer of the Year in 2019. Congratulations to Spencer on a great season!
Three more join Mustang baseball
Central Baptist College Baseball head coach Aaron Brister announced the addition of three more players to his 2021 recruiting class. Alex Rosales, Isaac Standridge and Blake McLean will all join the Mustangs in the fall.
Rosales comes to CBC from Fountainbleau High School in Mandeville, Louisiana. He was hitting .578 with 12 RBIs and seven stolen bases when the season was canceled this year while also pitching, though he had yet to make an appearance. Rosales was also a two-time Academic Achievement Award winner and won the Young Author’s Award last year.
Standridge is an infielder who will come to CBC from Otero Junior College in Colorado. He hit .219 with three home runs and 15 RBIs in 22 games for Otero this past season.
McLean comes to CBC from Mountain View College in the Dallas area. A pitcher for the Lions, McLean had no record in nine innings this season, posting six strikeouts and allowing 11 hits. Join us in welcoming these three young men to the Mustang family.
Harmon inks with women's soccer
Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced another addition to his 2020 class in women’s soccer. Central Arkansas native Tianna Harmon will join the Mustangs in the fall.
Harmon is a defensive midfielder from Russellville. She was a four-year letter winner for the Cyclones and helped her team reach the 5A state finals twice. She was also a three-year Arkansas Scholar recipient in the classroom.
