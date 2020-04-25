2019-20 Winter sports wrap-up
CONWAY — A historic winter season was wrapped up abruptly for the Mustangs on March 11, but not before the winter sports season was 99 percent complete. Several players and teams had historic years, including men’s basketball, which set several new records.
The Mustang men’s basketball team finished the season 22-9, their second most wins ever and their best winning percentage in a single-season all-time (.710). They also earned their third straight trip to the NAIA national tournament by finishing as the regular season champions in the AMC before losing 99-95 to Harris-Stowe State in the AMC tournament final. The Mustangs were slated to play William Penn at the National Tournament before the tournament was canceled. Tyrone Alston had a historic season, becoming the first Mustang ever to record back-to-back 100-plus assist seasons while also earning All-AMC first team, All-AMC defensive team and honorable mention All-America honors. Darius Williams also earned first-team All-AMC and honorable mention All-America honors while Darius Polley was selected to the third team in the AMC and Tedrick Wolfe earned honorable mention recognition from the AMC.
Women’s basketball finished above .500 for the second straight year, going 15-14 and making the AMC tournament as the eight seed, falling to Lyon 77-70 in the first round. Holly Allen and Grace Coates earned all-conference honors, with Allen earning third team recognition and Coates earning an honorable mention nod. Kory Westerman also made history during the season, becoming the first women’s basketball player ever to record a triple-double. The historic game happened on Jan. 14, when Westerman scored 10 points, made a program single-game record 11 steals and grabbed 12 rebounds while Allen also made history that night, recording a single-game record 10 three-pointers en route to the second-best point total in a game in program history, with 34.
The wrestling program ended their season with a seventh-place finish at the AMC Championships. Four wrestlers, Brian Mas, Kishma Davis, Raivyn Alicea and Cody Freeman placed during the tournament, with Mas and Davis placing fifth at 133 & 141 pounds, respectively, and Alicea and Freeman both placing sixth at 149 and 285 pounds.
Zuniga sings with men’s soccer
Central Baptist College Director of Soccer Operations Lance Gordon has announced another new signee to his 2020 recruiting class. Local product Gerardo Zuniga will join the Mustangs this fall.
Zuniga, a former Morrilton Devil Dog, played central defensive midfielder and right back in high school. He earned all-state and all-conference recognition and earned several man of the match and player of the week selections as well. Join us in welcoming Gerardo to the Mustang family!
To keep up with all the new recruits and other news during this offseason, be sure to like Central Baptist College Athletics on Facebook and also follow @gocbcmustangs on Twitter and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.