Baseball signs three more
Central Baptist College head baseball coach Aaron Brister has announced the signing of three more players to his 2021 recruiting class. Ben Lujan, Colby Hunnicutt and Kyle Collins will join the Mustangs this fall.
Lujan joins the Mustangs from Klein Collins High School in Spring, Texas. He was a catcher at a third baseman in his time at Klein Collins.
Hunnicutt comes to CBC from Mount Pleasant High School also in Texas. Hunnicutt was a utility player in high school and led his team with 17 runs scored and 11 walks in his final season while converting all three of his save opportunities on the mound. Academically, he was a Magna Cum Laude graduate and was also a second-team all-district selection.
Collins joins the baseball team from Frank Phillips College in Boerger, Texas. Last season, as a freshman, Collins registered a 2-1 record and 22 strikeouts in 14.1 innings before the season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Join us in welcoming these three young men to the Mustang family.
Senior spotlight: track and field
On what would have been the first day of the American Midwest Conference track & field championships, we highlight the five seniors from the track and field teams that had their seasons cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. Three of the seniors competed in the two meets track ran this year while the other two did not get the chance.
The five seniors on the track team this season were Jian Bender, Cody Duffey, Cody McKnight, Dalton Parker and Jamal Washington. Bender and Parker did not get a chance to compete this season, but both were valuable members of the distance portion of the track program.
Cody Duffey was a two-year member of the track team, running mostly the Sprints, such as the 100-and 200-meter races. Cody’s best time in the 100 meters came this year at the Hendrix Alumni Open, when he posted an 11.22 in that meet, finishing second behind McKnight. Cody was also a two-year member of the CBC baseball team, having played as a freshman and sophomore.
Cody McKnight is the most decorated track athlete in the programs three-year history. McKnight was a three-time AMC Champion in 2019, winning the 100-, 200- & 400-meter races to help him earn Newcomer of the Year and Track Athlete of the Year as well. McKnight also qualified for the NAIA National Track Championships last season in the 400-meter when he ran a 47.51 at the Arkansas State Red Wolf Open.
Jamal Washington was slated to run his only season of track this year after being a two-year member of the baseball team. In Washington’s best performances, both at the Hendrix Alumni Open, he posted times of 11.65 in the 100-meters and 23.18 in the 200-meters to place fourth both times.
Congratulations to these five seniors.
Senior spotlight: softball
On what would have been the first day of the American Midwest Conference softball tournament at City of Colleges Park, we recognize three softball seniors that have all made significant contributions to the Mustang softball team in their four years with the program. Rachael Jones, Kym House and Alyssa Estrada are the three seniors who saw their season cut short due to the CoVID-19 pandemic on March 13.
Jones played on the Mustangs for four seasons and was highly decorated in her career. A member of the 2018 National Christian College Athletic Association champions, Jones had a fabulous year in 2019 and earned All-AMC second team honors while excelling in the classroom and earning AMC All-Academic team honors, NAIA Scholar Athlete honors and Google Cloud CoSIDA Academic All-America honors as well. In her career, Jones is in the top-10 in many categories, including eighth in games played (162), eighth in hits (145), 10th in runs scored (118), tied for sixth in triples (seven), tied for fifth in sacrifice hits (13) and seventh in steals (26) while recording a career batting average of .345 with 25 doubles and 111 RBIs, of which she is one of only 12 players to achieve 100 RBIs in her career.
House pitched for four seasons for the Mustangs and is near the top of the record books in many categories as well. Also a member of the 2018 NCCAA National Champions, House earned AMC All-Academic Team honors three times, she was an AMC pitcher of the week twice and was also the most outstanding player in the 2018 NCCAA World Series along with earning AMC first-team honors last year and NAIA Scholar Team recognition as well. House, for her career, ranks fourth all-time in appearances (94), third in innings pitched (406), third in wins (43), third in complete games (34), fourth in shutouts (eight), eighth in strikeouts (149) and had an ERA of 2.79 while holding opponents to a .272 batting average against.
Estrada was also on the Mustangs for four seasons. She earned Academic All-AMC honors in 2017 and was a member of the 2018 NCCAA Championship team, earning All-Tournament team honors that season. For her career, Estrada is fifth in games played (172), third in hits (184), seventh in runs scored (128), seventh in triples (six), fifth in bases on balls (71), tied for fifth in sacrifice hits (13), tied for third in steals (35) and had a .342 career batting average. Congratulations to these three young ladies on their outstanding careers. Watch for more senior spotlight in the next couple of weeks.
