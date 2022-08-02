Following a record setting season, Central Baptist College outfielder Jay French has signed a professional contract.
French signed the Grand Junction Rockies of the Pioneer League over the weekend and will make his debut in the near future.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Following a record setting season, Central Baptist College outfielder Jay French has signed a professional contract.
French signed the Grand Junction Rockies of the Pioneer League over the weekend and will make his debut in the near future.
French, who set nine single-season, single-game or career records this past season, becomes the second Mustang to join a Major League Baseball affiliated club, joining 2018 draftee Ben Madison, who is currently pitching for the San Jose Giants.
French led the NAIA this past season in stolen bases with 61, which also set an Arkansas state record, and he was named the American Midwest Conference player of the year, a first-team all-AMC selection, a first-team NAIA All-American, Natural State Baseball’s player of the year and The Natural Award from NSB, which goes to the top player that is an Arkansas native.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.