ST. LOUIS, Missouri — For the second time this season, a Central Baptist College softball player has earned AMC Player of the Week.
Lauren Anderson earned player of the week honors after her performance at the Gulf Coast Invitational this past weekend.
Anderson batted .416 with a home run and five RBI in a 1 for 3 weekend for the Mustangs in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
She launched her first home run of the season in a losing effort against William Carey in the opener on Friday and had at least one hit and one RBI in three of the four games.
With her performance this weekend, she is now batting .429 on the season.
Basketball
During last week's American Midwest Conference basketball tournaments, the AMC announced the 2021-22 All-Academic Teams for men's and women's basketball.
Eight CBC Mustangs were selected for the all-conference teams.
In order to be an academic all-conference selection, student-athletes have to have a minimum 3.0 GPA and be in their second semester at CBC. The honorees were:
Women's basketball – Riley Bridges, Manuela Cruz, Macey Decker, Diana Rivera and Lydia York.
Men's basketball – Blake Bradshaw, Bryan Maxey, Hayden Peterson.
