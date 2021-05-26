Central Baptist College women's basketball guard Holly Allen was named to the College Sports Information Director's Academic All-America team Wednesday, CoSIDA announced in a news release.
Allen was one of 10 women's basketball players in the NAIA to earn this recognition.
Allen maintained a 4.0 GPA all through her time at CBC and recently graduated with her degree in kinesiology-exercise and health sciences.
She was selected to the second team by CoSIDA and became just the fifth CBC athlete and the first women's basketball player to ever earn this academic achievement.
All-Academic Team
The American Midwest Conference announced their fall all-academic teams in a release Tuesday.
Thirteen Central Baptist College athletes from four fall sports were named to the All-Academic squad.
The players who earned All-Academic team honors are: from men’s soccer – Andrew Montoya; from men’s cross country — Cade Griffith, Jian Bender, Robert Colvin; from women’s soccer — Bayleigh Williams, Cayla Lee, Jordan Moore, Kelsie Moore, Marcela Bueno; from volleyball — Alizea Garza, Emily Farmer, Khyra Echols, Lena Srdanov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.