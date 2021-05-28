The American Midwest Conference released its spring, winter and fall sports All-Academic Teams on Thursday and 67 Central Baptist College athletes were selected.

In order to be eligible for an All-Academic Team selection, players must have a 3.0 GPA and be in at least their second semester at the current institution.

The following Mustangs were selected to the All-Academic Teams:

Spring Sports

Women's golf – Keeley Bulza

Men's golf – Colton Ryan, Emmanuel LaBeur

Women's track and field – Ashley Siler, Bayleigh Williams, Jayme Selph

Men's track and field – Andrew Montoya, Cade Griffith, Cody Duffey, Dylan Burnham, Griffin Smith, Isaiah Stiger, Isaias Garcia, Javon Cooper, Jesus Avila, Robert Colvin

Softball – Abigail Barker, Alexis Hill, Allie Burroughs, Allison Seats, Alyssa Estrada, Baleigh Jackson, Gracie Keathley, Katie Goike, Katie Gordon, Lauren Anderson, Madi Spears, Skylar Lee, Tobi Finley

Baseball – Austin LeJeune, Austin Teal, Ben Slate, Ben Stevens, Caleb Muns, Dylan Bonds, Gabe Walker, Graham Dykes, Griffin Smith, Kyle Collins, Steven Huff, Steven Stewart, Ty Decker, Will Hodges, Wille Baez

Winter Sports

Wrestling – Brian Mas

Men's basketball – Blake Bradshaw and Garret Finley

Women's basketball – Alaina Ellis, Alexis McClaren, Bri Wells, Holly Allen, Lydia York, Macey Decker and Riley Bridges

Fall Sports

Men's soccer – Andrew Montoya

Men's cross country – Cade Griffith, Jian Bender, Robert Colvin

Women's soccer – Bayleigh Williams, Cayla Lee, Jordan Moore, Kelsie Moore, Marcela Bueno

Volleyball – Alizea Garza, Emily Farmer, Khyra Echols, Lena Srdanov.

