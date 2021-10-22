Returning home for a midweek nonconference match, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Tigers of Champion Christian on Thursday at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (10-9) took care of business, sweeping CCC (1-9) in straight sets sweeping the season series as well.
Kylee Sabella led the way with 18 kills and Reaven Seymore chipped in with 10.
Molly Murphy had 20 assists while Kailee Walker posted her first career double-double with 13 assists and 15 digs.
Mikayla Lawrence was one of three Mustangs with double figures in digs, leading the way with 20. She was joined by Walker and Sheridan Rogers, who had 12.
The Mustangs had 48 kills and hit .221 while holding Champion to 24 kills and an .063 hitting percentage.
CBC was never really threatened in the first set, taking the lead at 5-4 and never seeing the lead drop below two the rest of the set.
The Mustangs raced out to a 5-0 lead in set two before Champion came all the way back and led 22-21 late in the set.
Two kills from Sabella and an error by the Tigers put CBC on the brink of winning set two before a CCC kill made it 24-23.
Sabella would add her third kill in the last five points to finish the set and put CBC up 2-0.
Champion took an early 4-2 lead in set three before the Mustangs reeled off seven straight points to take a lead that would never again drop below four.
A CCC service error followed by an attack error tied the set at four-all before back-to-back kills by Seymore and an ace from Mikayla Lawrence put CBC up 7-4.
Another Tiger attack error and a kill from Presley Hamric made it 9-4 and the Mustangs cruised from there.
CBC heads back to the road Saturday when it faces Freed-Hardeman in Henderson, Tennessee. First serve from the FHU Sports Center is scheduled for 3 p.m.
