Coming off a dominating win on Thursday night, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Hornets of Harris-Stowe State on Saturday on homecoming.
CBC (13-7, 9-7 American Midwest Conference) led by 14 at halftime and hung on to beat Harris-Stowe State (4-15, 3-12 AMC) 83-80.
Grace Coates led the way with a career-high 21 points and was matched by Kory Westerman, who had a career-high tying 21 herself.
Holly Allen pitched in with 18 and Alaina Ellis had 10 off the bench.
Coates also had eight rebounds and Allen finished with five assists.
The Lady Mustangs were outrebounded overall but were minus-seven in turnovers, a key stat that helped seal the win.
Neither team led by more than seven in the first quarter, and after two ties and three lead changes, CBC led 22-18 after one.
A 7-0 run in the second quarter gave the Lady Mustangs their first double digit lead of the game at 39-28 and the Lady Mustangs closed out the quarter strong, heading to the break up 48-34.
Harris-Stowe began to chip away in the third, trimming the lead to 63-57 by the end of the quarter to set up drama in the fourth.
A Coates free throw and a Westerman layup stretched the lead back to nine.
With 6:51 left, the Lady Mustangs had a 75-64 lead and the Hornets went into attack mode, going on a 13-3 run over the next 4:47 to tie the score at 77 with 2:03 left.
Coates and Allen went 5 of 6 at the free-throw line down the stretch and Whitney Green split a pair to give CBC the close win.
The Lady Mustangs are now off until Thursday, when they head to Fulton, Missouri, for a matchup with William Woods.
Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m..
No. 21 CBC uses strong second half to beat Hornets on homecoming
Looking to move one game closer to clinching a spot in the American Midwest Conference Tournament, CBC’s men's basketball hosted the Harris-Stowe State Hornets on homecoming Saturday.
CBC (15-5, 12-3 AMC) shot 63% in the second half, scoring 58 second half points to win 97-76 over HSSU (12-8, 8-6 AMC).
Tedrick Wolfe led seven Mustangs in double figures with 18 points, while Darius Polley and Jalen Adams each had 16 and Simon Okolue, Tyrone Alston, Darius Williams and Zach Hudson all added 10.
Hudson led the way rebounding the basketball, grabbing a career-high 15 on the night to give him his first double-double.
The Mustangs outrebounded Harris-Stowe 50-37 and had just 10 turnovers, while forcing 17 themselves.
Harris-Stowe made the first basket of the game and raced out to a 17-9 lead in the first 5:05 of play.
The Mustangs began to battle back from there, tying the game for the first time at 17 with 12:54 left and then tying it again at 21 just two minutes later.
CBC took the lead for good when Williams made a jumper in the paint to give CBC a 23-21 lead, which ballooned to 37-28 in the half before the Mustangs led 39-35 at the half.
Wolfe stretched the lead to six to open the second half, but Harris-Stowe cut it to three on the next possession.
That's the closest the Hornets got, however, as the Mustangs put the game away with a 10-0 run to lead 51-38 with 16:25 left in the game.
CBC kept the pedal to the floor the rest of the game, with the lead only dropping below double digits once, at 55-47.
Up next for the Mustangs is a trip to William Woods on Thursday beginning at 7:30 p.m.
A win for the Mustangs would make them the first team to clinch a spot in the AMC tournament.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.