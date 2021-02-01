Looking to sweep the season series, Central Baptist College men’s basketball hosted the Eagles of Williams Baptist University on Saturday in the homecoming game for the Mustangs.
CBC (12-4, 7-1 American Midwest Conference) led by 12 at the half and took care of the basketball in the second half, escaping with an 86-77 win over the Eagles (6-8, 4-4 AMC).
Five Mustangs finished in double figures scoring, led by 17 apiece from Preston Whitfield and Kelvin Robinson.
CBC was able to force the Eagles into 16 turnovers and only committed 10 themselves, while assisting on 17 of 29 made field goals.
This was the 16th win in 29 tries against the Eagles.
Robinson also had four assists and two steals, while Whitfield hit a career-high five threes.
Tedrick Wolfe had 15 points, and Zach Hudson scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the season.
Brevin Brimble also finished with 11 points, while TaJuan Johnson had six assists.
CBC shot 43 percent from the floor for the game, 45 percent from three and made 15 of 24 from the free-throw line.
The Mustangs made 13 3-point field goals, the second most in a game this season
CBC held Williams Baptist to 40 percent shooting from the field and 31 percent from three.
Shackeel Butters had a double-double with a game-high 24 points and 18 rebounds for the Eagles, EJ Anderson added 19, and Jaylen Granger had 17 off the bench.
Williams Baptist won the rebounding battle, 46-38.
CBC is off until Wednesday when it will head to St. Louis for an AMC matchup with Harris-Stowe State.
Tip-off is slated for 5:30 p.m. from the Emerson Performance Center.
