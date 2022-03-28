Looking to salvage the final game of its American Midwest Conference series, Central Baptist College baseball took on the Hornets of Harris-Stowe State on Saturday at Victory Field.
CBC (17-11, 4-2 AMC) got dominant pitching and hitting to take the finale from Harris-Stowe (13-11, 3-3 AMC), 9-1.
Garon Johnson was brilliant on the mound again, throwing another complete game and allowing just five hits and one run with a walk, three hit batters and seven strikeouts.
Wille Baez provided all the offense needed, going deep twice.
The Mustangs gave Johnson three runs of support in the first inning, courtesy of RBI singles from Logan Easterling and Austin Teal, sandwiched around a steal of home plate by Dominick McBride.
Harris-Stowe chipped into the lead in the fourth to make it 3-1, but CBC blew the game open in the fifth with five runs of their own.
Baez homered for the first run of the inning, his seventh of the season, to make it 4-1, which was followed by an RBI single from Steven Stewart, a second RBI single from Easterling, an RBI single from Ruben Hernandez and a groundout from Graham Dykes to make it 8-1 after five.
Baez's second home run of the day in the sixth capped the scoring and Johnson got out of jams in the seventh, eighth and ninth to give CBC another complete game and earn his fifth victory of the season.
CBC steps out of AMC play Tuesday when it heads to Springdale for a nine-inning contest against Ecclesia. First pitch from the Tyson Complex is slated for 4 p.m.
