With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on fall sports schedules, CBC thought it would be a good time to update you on the fall sports happenings.
Both Stephanie Irwin, head volleyball coach and Lance Gordon, director of soccer, have announced the dates on which their seasons will resume so they can attempt to compete their entire seasons.
Volleyball will be the first sport that resumes play with their first spring match scheduled for March 3 at home against Philander Smith.
The rest of the spring matches include home games against Crowley's Ridge (March 4), William Woods (March 9), Lyon College (March 18), Stephens College (March 27) and Columbia College on March 30.
The only road match for volleyball in the spring will come on March 23 in Little Rock at Philander Smith.
The volleyball team currently sits at 9-8 overall and 3-2 in American Midwest Conference play with four AMC matches remaining.
The AMC Tournament will also take place in the spring from April 5-10.
Men's soccer will resume their season on March 13 at William Woods before back-to-back home games against Harris-Stowe State on March 20 and Lyon on March 23 before their spring finale on March 25 at Freed-Hardeman.
Men's soccer is currently 3-6-1 overall and 1-4 in the AMC with the AMC men's soccer Tournament scheduled to begin on March 31.
Women's soccer will mimic the men's soccer schedule exactly, with dates and locations the same.
Women's soccer currently sits at 4-6 overall and 3-3 in the AMC with the AMC women's soccer tournament slated to begin on March 31.
Spring sports schedules will be released in the coming days.
