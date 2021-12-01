Playing in front of a home crowd for the first time this season, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Royals of Ecclesia College on Tuesday at A.R. Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (3-2) held EC (3-6) to just 28 percent shooting from the field and allowed only nine first half points to cruise to a 95-30 win.
Five players finished in double figures for the first time this season, and CBC finished with season highs in almost every offensive category.
The Mustangs also had 24 steals in the contest, forcing 33 Royal turnovers including five shot clock violations.
Aminata Seck posted her second double-double of the season, scoring 18 points off the bench and leading the way with 11 rebounds.
Manuela Cruz also had 18 points, a season-high, on five-of-nine from three.
Lydia York posted a career-high 16 points on four made threes.
Bri Wells posted her first career double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Alexis Augustus had 10 points and moved into 10th on the all-time scoring list (630), passing Kayla Gardner.
CBC posted season highs in made field goals (36), made 3-pointers (12), field goal percentage (.434), offensive rebounds (23), assists (24) and steals.
CBC also moved to 20-2 all-time against the Royals, winning the last nine in the series.
The Lady Mustangs play their American Midwest Conference opener Thursday when they welcome Williams Baptist into Reddin Fieldhouse. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.