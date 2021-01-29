HANNIBAL, Missouri – Coming off a defensive win on Monday night, Central Baptist College men's basketball returned to American Midwest Conference play Thursday with a trip to the Mabee Sports Complex to face Hannibal-LaGrange.
CBC (11-4, 6-1 AMC) used a 20-8 run at the end of the first half to lead by 11 at the break and cruise to a 91-57 win over HLGU (3-13, 2-6 AMC).
Five Mustangs finished in double figures, led by Jalen Adams, who returned after missing the past three games with an injury.
The Mustangs dominated in every facet of the game and committed a season-low in turnovers with nine, forcing 18 by the Trojans.
Adams finished with 16 points on 6 of 9 shooting from the floor in his first action since Jan. 16 against Missouri Baptist.
Brevin Brimble had 15 points on five threes, his second five-plus 3-point game of the season, while also handing out a team-high five assists.
Zach Hudson scored 12 and barely missed a double-double with a team-high nine rebounds.
Kelvin Robinson had 12 points and four steals, while Tedrick Wolfe had 10 points, four steals and two of CBC's six blocked shots.
CBC shot 53.6 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three, while making eight of their 12 free throw tries.
CBC dominated on the glass, grabbing 39 rebounds while allowing just 29.
The Mustangs used the 18 HLGU turnovers to score 21 points, while beating Hannibal in scoring in the paint, 52-34, second chance points, 25-8 and bench scoring, 35-19.
Grant Peters had a game-high 20 points for the Trojans.
HLGU shot 40.4 percent from the field and 25 percent from three.
CBC returns to Conway on Saturday for the 2021 Homecoming game against rival Williams Baptist. Tipoff is slated for 3 p.m.
