Walnut Ridge – Looking to start 5-0 in American Midwest Conference play for the second straight season, Central Baptist College men's basketball took on the Eagles of Williams Baptist University on Tuesday at the Southerland-Mabee Center.
CBC (9-3, 5-0 AMC) led by three at halftime, but shot 56% from the field and scored 47 second half points to cruise to an 81-63 win over WBU (5-6, 3-2 AMC).
Tedrick Wolfe led five players in double-figures scoring for the Mustangs, who also won the rebounding and turnover battle.
CBC also broke the 80-point plateau for the seventh time this season, moving to 7-0 when scoring that many.
This was the 15th win in 28 meetings for CBC against WBU.
Wolfe had 23 points off the bench, his third 20-plus point game this season, while Brevin Brimble added 13 including a team-best three 3-pointers.
Kelvin Robinson also had 13 points and had three assists, while Zach Hudson posted his second double-double of the season, finishing with 12 points and 12 rebounds.
TaJuan Johnson (SR/Chicago, Ill.) scored 11 points and also handed out three assists.
CBC grabbed 41 rebounds, shot 47% from the field for the game and committed just 13 turnovers.
CBC was 12 of 19 at the free-throw line.
Head coach Clint Galyean won his 53rd game at the helm, tied with Wes Sullivan for the most wins since CBC went four-year prior to the 2001-02 season.
Shackeel Butters had 16 points and 13 rebounds to lead WBU, and WBU shot 39% from the field, grabbed 35 rebounds and committed 20 turnovers, but went 14 of 16 at the free-throw line.
Thursday night's game at Harris-Stowe State has been postponed, so the Mustangs will be back on the floor of Reddin Fieldhouse at 3p.m. Saturday when they welcome the Cougars of Columbia College to Conway.
