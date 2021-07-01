Central Baptist College head volleyball coach Stephanie Irwin has announced her 2021 recruiting class.
The class consists of 11 players, the largest class she has brought in during her three years at the helm.
"This is one of the biggest recruiting classes I have ever seen," Irwin said. "Eleven is a lot to bring in, but with the quality of play and the character each of these women have, I think it will be easy to create chemistry on the court together."
The student athletes coming to CBC for volleyball in the fall are Kailee Walker, Kenzie Hanks, Presley Hamric, Harley Mayfield, Halle Schroeder, Kylah Shumate, Raylee Mathis, Sheridan Rogers, Aaliyah Davis, Kylee Sabella and Riley Straka.
Seven of the 11 hail from the state of Arkansas, while four of the recruits will come from Texas.
Walker joins the Mustangs from Beebe, which is also Irwin's hometown. She was an all-conference selection as a setter last year.
"Kailee will be an integral part of our offense because of her speed on the court, her leadership, ball control and setting IQ," Irwin said.
Hanks was an all-conference selection last year from Baptist Prep in Little Rock.
"Kenzie is an outside/middle that can fly through the air and just hammer away," Irwin said. "She's got a great arm."
Hamric joins the Mustangs this fall from Fountain Lake, where she was highly decorated, earning all-conference honors three times, all-Garland County honors three times, all-state tournament team recognition three times and offensive player of the year twice. She led her team in kills twice and finished with 747 kills in three seasons while recording a .326 attack percentage as a senior.
"Presley is one of the best right sides I have ever seen," Irwin said. "I've known her since before I was hired by CBC and I coached her club team when she was 16. She's a great blocker and attacker and I think she'll be a showstopper."
Mayfield comes to CBC as a transfer from North Central Texas College, where CBC also got all-conference performer Lena Srdanov. She played in six matches last season at NCTC and transfers to the program with three years of eligibility remaining.
"Harley is a juco transfer and I'm excited to bring in a kid with some high-level college playing experience already," Irwin said. "Adjusting to how fast the game in college is can be daunting, so I'm excited to put Harley on the court and see where she can shine the best."
Schroeder joins the Mustangs this fall from Batesville, where she has an outstanding season as a senior.
"Halle is a knockout outside," Irwin said. "She came to a prospect camp that I hosted this year and she really impressed me with her swings and great attitude."
Shumate comes to CBC this fall from Burleson, Texas, where she was an all-district selection on the court and an academic all-district selection off the court. "I'm really excited about Kylah," Irwin said. "She is primarily trained for back row, but her club coach had her play six-rotation middle blocker this past season. It's crazy to think that a player can do both, but Kylah is so athletic and makes everything she does look effortless and graceful. She is such a sweet kid and I feel really lucky she decided to call CBC home."
Raylee Mathis joins the squad this fall from Hopkins, Texas, where she was a Texas Girls' Coaches Association All-State award winner last year and won both offensive and defensive MVPs for North Hopkins High School.
"Raylee is a 6-foot-2 giant in the middle," Irwin said. "I'm looking forward to working with her a lot. She hasn't been playing volleyball as long as what maybe some of the others have, but she is such a hard worker and I love that about a kid. The sky is the limit with her."
Sheridan Rogers comes to CBC from Russellville. A graduate of the 501 Club circuit, Rogers was an honor graduate and an Arkansas Scholar in her time with the Cyclones.
"Sheridan is another great all-around player," Irwin said. "I've known her family for a long time and I knew what kind of kid I was recruiting since I knew the cloth she was woven from. She is really quick in the back row. She's got amazing ball control and I see her being a leader and playing a big role on our court this season. If she was a little taller, she could play outside and back row six rotations. She can really do some serious damage on the back row and really frustrate teams because she just picks up everything."
Davis joins the Mustangs from Dallas, where she was homeschooled. She earned NCVHC all-region honors in 2019 as a sophomore.
Sabella and Straka both come to CBC from Mountain Home. The two become the first former Bombers ever to play volleyball at CBC and Sabella was the 5A-East co-offensive player of the year last fall.
"Kylee and Ri are two that I think will bring a lot of personality to the team," Irwin said. "They've been best friends for a long time and they are so competitive with one another. They both wrestled in high school and picked up weightlifting and seriously honed in on nutrition together. They are both so athletic and well-rounded players and I'm glad that they are both such driven and highly motivated individuals to be the best athletes they can be. After losing our senior libero (Alizea Garza), I knew it would be hard to replace the vocal leadership on the court. Alizea was loud and always brought the energy. Ri will take that challenge and maybe out-do her. She is loud and I love it."
"The hardest part for me will be to find the best rotation," Irwin said. "We'll have a total of 18, so knowing where everyone fits best will be a challenge for me because I know a lot of different rotations will be successful, but knowing which rotation will be the most productive is the hard part. I'm looking forward to an exciting fall."
Volleyball season gets underway Aug. 21 with an exhibition in Marshall, Texas, against East Texas Baptist.
The first chance to see the new-look Mustangs at Reddin Fieldhouse will be Aug. 31 against Philander Smith.
