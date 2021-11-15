The American Midwest Conference announced its all-conference selections Saturday following the conclusion of the conference championship game.
A record five Central Baptist College Mustangs were amongst the group of players selected for all-conference honors.
Kylee Sabella, Molly Murphy, Presley Hamric, Mikayla Lawrence and Reaven Seymore were the five that were selected.
Sabella was the lone second-team selection after leading the squad in kills, setting a new freshman single-season record with 299. She ranked fifth in the AMC in kills this season. Murphy earned honorable mention team honors after finishing with the third-highest single-season assists total in program history, 813, a number which put her fourth in assists in the league. Hamric was also an honorable mention selection with 254 kills, putting her in sixth in the conference and a team-leading .250 hitting percentage.
Lawrence led the Mustangs in digs to earn honorable mention honors for the second straight season. Her total of 473 is the third-highest in a season in program history and the sixth-leading number in the conference.
Seymore was also an honorable mention selection. She totaled 171 kills and 53 blocks this season, a number that put her eighth in the conference.
Wrestling
Competing in its second tournament of the season, Central Baptist College wrestling was at the Grand View Open on Saturday.
The Mustangs did not have any placements in the tournament, but did have several wrestlers that posted wins.
Alejandro Mas, Joel Soto, Brian Mas and Christian Richer all posted victories on the day.
Alejandro Mas went 2-2 at 157 pounds, winning both of his matches by fall. Soto's wins at 174 pounds were both by decision, 6-4 over Doane's Zaire Ridley and 9-2 over Iowa Central Community College's Blake Geerts.
Brian Mas also won twice at 149 pounds, beating Lincoln's Easton Norris by fall then defeating Central Missouri's Ethan Ewing by an 11-6 decision.
Richer's lone win at 165 pounds came over Lindsey Wilson's John Lee by fall. Endrick Theodore, Shayne Parris and Dewayne Jennings also competed in the Open.
Next up for CBC wrestling is its first dual of the season Tuesday at Williams Baptist.
The first match at the Southerland Mabee Center is scheduled for 7 p.m.
