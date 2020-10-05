Coming off a non-conference win on Tuesday, Central Baptist College volleyball returned to American Midwest Conference play Saturday with a trip to Williams Baptist College to take on the Eagles.
CBC (6-5, 2-1 AMC) lost the first set, but rallied back, taking the match from WBU (2-1, 1-1 AMC) 3-1 by scores of 20-25, 25-12, 25-20 and 25-19.
Lena Sradanov had 20 kills and 12 digs for her 12th career double-double and her second career match with 20-or-more kills.
Emoree Martin also had a double-double, the third of her career, with 11 kills and 13 digs, while Khyra Echols had 10 kills.
Taylor Folsom and Molly Murphy both finished in double figures in assists, with Folsom earning 26 and Murphy getting 15, while Alizea Garza led four Mustangs in double figures in digs with 19.
CBC had 50 kills and hit .164 in the match with 12 service aces, while WBU had 43 kills and hit .109 with three aces.
WBU led wire-to-wire in set one, racing out to a 4-1 lead with CBC unable to get closer than two at any point in the set.
CBC never trailed in set two, racing out to a 9-3 lead before cruising to the set win to tie the match.
A kill from Srdanov gave CBC the first point of set three, and the teams would trade points until a WBU error gave CBC a 4-3 lead and it would lead from there winning the set by five. The deciding set featured four ties and four lead changes with CBC gaining the lead for good when Srdanov killed to make it 13-12.
Williams would get no closer and the Mustangs closed out their sixth victory of the season.
Next up for CBC is a visit from Bethel University out of Tennessee on Tuesday night at Reddin. First serve is slated for 6 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Opening its American Midwest Conference schedule Saturday on the road, Central Baptist College women's soccer took on the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange.
CBC (2-3, 1-0 AMC) got a goal in the first half and held on to beat HLGU (0-3, 0-2 AMC) 1-0.
Cayla Lee scored the only goal of the contest in the 31st minute, her second career goal as a Mustangs.
Jayme Selph had nine saves in her first career shutout.
CBC was outshot in the contest 9-3 on goal, but were able to hold possession for much of the second half and preserve the win.
Lee's goal came on a rebound off a goalkeeper's save.
Kelsie Moore had a free kick from outside the box and the HLGU keeper saved the ball off the crossbar and it fell at the feet of Lee, who kicked it in to put CBC up.
CBC only had one opportunity to extend the lead in the second half, but it was saved.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to St. Louis next Friday for an AMC tilt against Missouri Baptist.
Kickoff for the match is set for noon.
Men’s Soccer
Looking to get past a draw in its last match, Central Baptist College men's soccer was back in American Midwest Conference play Saturday against the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange.
CBC (2-4-1, 0-2 AMC) trailed 4-0 at halftime, eventually losing to HLGU 6-1.
Maynor Sandoval scored his first career goal in the contest on assists from Jesus Lemus and Carlos Beltran.
Andrew Montoya started and made four saves, while Tyler Norris came in to relieve Montoya and had a save as well.
The Mustangs were outshot 25-7 overall and 12-2 on goal.
Next up for the Mustangs is a visit from the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis on Oct. 12.
Kickoff for that game is scheduled for 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Opening its season later in the calendar year than normal, Central Baptist College men's and women's cross country ran Saturday at the East Texas Shootout hosted by Texas A&M-Commerce.
The women raced first and did not post a score, while the men finished in seventh place in the meet.
Individually, only two women competed.
Ally Swaim finished in 34th place with a time of 24:41.42 and Courtney Rife finished the 5K in a time of 31:19.54.
On the men's side, Cade Griffith led the Mustangs once again, finishing the 8K event in a time of 32:11.04.
Dylan Burnham was next with a time of 35:44.78 followed by Shannon Zamora at 38:07.15, Robert Colvin at 40:42.94 and Jian Bender at 58:17.96.
Cross country will run just two more meets this season before the American Midwest Conference Championships on Nov. 6.
The next meet is next week in Mena at the UARM Lion's Club Invitational, hosted by the University of Arkansas-Rich Mountain.
The women's meet is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. with the men's meet right after.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.