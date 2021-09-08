BLUE MOUNTAIN, Mississippi – Opening its regular season on the road Tuesday, Central Baptist College volleyball took on the Toppers of Blue Mountain College.
CBC (0-1) did not hit the ball well, posting a hitting percentage of -.050 in a 3-0 loss to BMC (7-4) by scores of 25-18, 25-13 and 25-10.
Presley Hamric led the way in kills with six, while Molly Murphy had eight assists and Mikayla Lawrence posted 12 digs.
CBC had three service aces and six blocks, but Blue Mountain was able to post six aces and five blocks on the match.
Next up for the volleyball team is a trip to Little Rock on Thursday night for a match with Philander Smith.
First serve from Mims Gymnasium is slated for 5 p.m.
