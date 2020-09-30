Looking to end a three-match losing skid, Central Baptist College volleyball was on the road Tuesday, taking on the Pioneers of Crowley's Ridge College.
CBC (5-5) earned the season sweep of CRC (0-3), beating the Pioneers 3-0 by scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 26-24.
Hailey Webb led the Mustangs in kills with 12, while Emoree Martin added 11.
Taylor Folsom had a team-high 20 assists and Molly Murphy joined her in double figures with 13, while Alizea Garza had 20 digs, Martin completed a double-double with 13 of her own, the second double-double of her career and Mikayla Lawrence had 11 digs.
As a team, CBC had 37 kills and hit .122, while CRC had 27 kills and hit .031.
CBC won the first two points of the match before Crowley's Ridge tied it at two with the next two points.
The Mustangs took over from there, closing on a 23-10 run to win the first set.
Set two opened with a kill from Folsom and then three straight points by CRC for their first lead of the night.
CBC came back, however, winning the next four points in a row and they never trailed again in the set, leading by as many as five points before winning 25-19.
The final set featured nine ties and three lead changes with neither team leading by a margin of more than four.
With the score tied at 24, back-to-back kills by Martin and Folsom ended the match and gave CBC the sweep on the night and their fifth victory of the season.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Walnut Ridge on Saturday for an American Midwest Conference match against the Eagles of Williams Baptist.
First serve is slated for noon at the Southerland Mabee Center.
Men’s soccer
Stepping out of American Midwest Conference play again Tuesday, Central Baptist College men's soccer hosted the Warriors of Bacone College at Centennial Soccer Park.
CBC (2-3-1) outshot BC (1-4-1), but couldn't get a goal past the outstanding work of the BC keeper and ended up drawing 0-0 with the Warriors in double overtime.
Tyler Norris got his first career start in goal and made a pair of saves.
Andrew Montoya relieved Norris in the second half and also made two saves as he played the final 65 minutes.
The Mustangs had 15 shots to 11 for BC and six on goal compared to four.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip Saturday to Hannibal, Missouri, for an AMC tilt against Hannibal-LaGrange.
Kickoff of the men's game is slated for 1 p.m.
Women’s soccer
Looking for its first win of the season, Central Baptist College women's soccer hosted the Warriors of Bacone College on Tuesday at Centennial Soccer Park.
CBC (1-3) dominated the game, scoring four goals in the first half and five in the second half to win 9-1 over BC (1-4).
Bayleigh Williams had a hat trick for the Mustangs, the 10th hat trick in program history, her first, and just the seventh individual to record a hat trick.
Ciara Bonner and Erica Hawkins both scored their first two career goals and Jayme Selph and Julissa Arevalo added their first career goals as well.
Selph had three assists, becoming just the fourth player ever to record three assists in a single match, while Hawkins added a pair of assists and Bonner and Williams both had one each.
The nine goals are tied for the fourth most in a single-game in program history and it is the 12th time the women's soccer program has recorded five or more goals in a match.
Arevalo scored the first goal of the game in the 12th minute to make it 1-0 and Williams netted her first goal in the 23rd minute to make it 2-0.
Bonner netted her first career goal less than four minutes later before Bacone scored in the 32nd minute to make it 3-1.
Hawkins' first goal came in the 40th minute and the Mustangs went to the locker room leading 4-1 at the half.
Hawkins' second goal came three minutes into the second half to stretch the lead to 5-1.
Selph, who started the game in goal for the Mustangs, then scored her first career goal in the 62nd minute for a 6-1 lead.
Bonner's second goal came less than three minutes later to make it 7-1 before Williams completed the hat trick with goals in the 68th minute and 84th minute to bring the score to its final tally.
Up next for CBC is a trip Saturday to Hannibal, Missouri, or an American Midwest Conference game with the Trojans of Hannibal-LaGrange.
Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.