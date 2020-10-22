Volleyball
Looking for their fifth consecutive victory, Central Baptist College volleyball took the court tonight at the Petty Student Resource Center for an American Midwest Conference match against the Spartans of Missouri Baptist. CBC (8-6, 3-2 AMC) never led in the match, losing 3-0 to MBU (6-1, 2-0 AMC) by scores of 10-25, 9-25, 16-25.
Reaven Seymore (JR/Beebe, Ark.) led the way in kills for the Mustangs with seven while Molly Murphy (FR/Palm Springs, Calif.) and Mikayla Lawrence (FR/Beebe, Ark.) tied for the lead in assists with eight, which was a career-high for Lawrence. Alizea Garza (SR/Odessa, Texas) was the only Mustang to post double-digits in any category, making 11 digs in the match.
Next up for the Mustangs is a home match on Friday night against Freed-Hardeman. First serve from Reddin Fieldhouse is scheduled for 6 p.m. and you can find information about the match on @gocbcmustangs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Soccer
Looking to win for the third time this year in American Midwest Conference play, Central Baptist College women’s soccer hosted the Eagles of Williams Baptist this afternoon at Centennial Soccer Park. CBC (4-5, 3-2 AMC) got a goal in the 76th minute from Thania Vela (SR/Monticello, Ark.) to defeat WBU (1-5, 1-3 AMC) 2-1.
Both of CBC’s goals came from corner kicks. CBC outshot WBU 10-7 overall and 5-4 on goal and Jayme Selph (SO/Benton, Ark.) made three saves on the afternoon. The Eagles took the early lead in the 27th minute to make it 1-0 before the Mustangs earned a corner kick and Ciara Bonner (JR/Surrey, England), who scored her team-leading fifth goal of the season, received the corner from Cayla Lee (SR/Las Vegas, Nev.), who had both assists on the afternoon, to tie it at one. The two teams would go into halftime tied.
In the second half, WBU had a couple of opportunities to score in the second half, but Selph came up with both saves. In the 73rd minute, Bayleigh Williams (SO/Vilonia, Ark.) had an opportunity that was saved before Vela’s goal came on a header in the 76th minute to give CBC the lead. The Mustangs would hang on from there and surpass their AMC win total from last season with the win.
Next up for the Mustangs is their final home match of the fall on Saturday at noon against Harris-Stowe State. Be sure to like and follow @gocbcmustangs on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for coverage of the match on Saturday.
