Opening the spring portion of their American Midwest Conference schedule Tuesday, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Owls of William Woods at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (10-9, 3-3 AMC) showed a lot of fight, but were swept 3-0 by WWU (1-1, 1-0 AMC) by scores of 25-21, 25-21 and 26-24.
Emoree Martin led the way in kills with 13 while Hailey Webb finished with 11.
Molly Murphy and Taylor Folsom both had 14 assists each while Alizea Garza led four players in double figures in digs with 18.
Emily Farmer (15), Mallory Gossett (11) and Mikayla Lawrence (10) also had double figure digs.
The Mustangs had 37 kills and an .055 hitting percentage while William Woods had 39 kills and a .172 hitting percentage.
CBC did have more service aces with six compared to three for WWU, but the Owls had 10 blocks to just five for the Mustangs.
CBC will have nine days off now before its next match, an AMC tilt with Lyon on March 18.
First serve for that Thursday night match is at 6 p.m.
CBC Golf
Sitting in second place entering the final round, Central Baptist College men's golf was back on the course Tuesday at the Hillcrest Country Club looking for its first win of the spring and its second win overall.
CBC closed with a final round 321 to finish with a 926 and placed fourth, 15 shots behind the winners, Iowa Western Community College.
Individually, Spencer LaBarbera also finished in fourth place, posting a final round 79 for a total of 224, three shots behind the three-way tie for first.
Colton Ryan also finished in the top-10, grabbing eighth place after shooting a final round 78 for a 228.
Ethan Williamson, who competed as an individual, finished with an 82 for a total score of 237.
He was followed by Emmanuel LaBeur with a 238 after a final round 83, Anupon Wandee, who finished at 240 after an 87 and Travis Toebben who posted an 83 for a total score of 257.
CBC will be back on the course next Monday and Tuesday for the CBC Mustang Invitational at the Country Club of Arkansas in Maumelle. The action will tee off at 8 a.m.
