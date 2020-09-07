Playing the first event on campus since March, Central Baptist College volleyball opened the 2020 season Saturday against Crowley’s Ridge College.
CBC (1-0) dropped the first set but found its rhythm in set two and dispatched the Pioneers (0-1), 3-1 (20-25, 25-9, 25-17, 25-10).
Three Mustangs posted double digits in kills, led by senior Khyra Echols’ 14.
Sophomore Taylor Folsom led the Mustangs with 32 assists and senior Alizea Garza led three Mustangs in double figures in digs with 17.
CBC outhit CRC .174 to .032 and had 15 service aces, including six by senior Lena Srdanov and four by Echols, to just six for CRC.
The match started with an ace from freshman Molly Murphy, but CRC didn’t let that stop it as it raced out to a 6-3 lead early.
The Mustangs cut the lead to 7-6 thanks to an error by the Pioneers, but that’s as close as they would get the rest of the set, as CRC won 16 of the next 30 rallies and eventually take the set 25-20.
The Pioneers opened a 2-0 lead early in set two before Echols put CBC on the board and started a string of 10 straight points for CBC, giving them a 10-2 lead and sending them on their way.
The string of points continued with a Pioneer error, a kill from Srdanov, two more CRC errors, back-to-back kills from Echols, two more errors by CRC and an ace from Folsom.
The Mustangs cruised to the set win from there and set sail to win the final two sets.
Set three started with the two teams trading the first eight points until CBC took the lead for good at 5-4 thanks to an ace from Srdanov.
CRC wouldn’t get within three for the rest of the set and Echols put the Mustangs on the verge of a victory with a kill that ended the set and gave CBC the 2-1 lead.
The Mustangs asserted their will early in set four, racing out to a 7-1 lead and never looking back.
They would lead by as many as fifteen in the set, 25-10 and it gave them their first win of the season, 3-1.
Next up for CBC is a trip Sept. 11 to Springfield, Missouri, for the Evangel University Classic.
First serve of Friday’s match against Kansas Wesleyan at the Ashcroft Center is slated for 4:30 p.m.
