Coming off a hard five-set loss to Philander Smith on Tuesday, Central Baptist College volleyball was on the floor of Reddin Fieldhouse for the first time this season, hosting the Bulldogs of Jarvis Christian. CBC (1-2) withstood a fight from JCC (0-9), losing just the third set in a 3-1 win by scores of 26-24, 25-17, 22-25 and 26-24.
Presley Hamric paced the Mustangs with 19 kills, while Molly Murphy had 29 assists and Mikayla Lawrence had 26 digs. Kenzie Hanks and Kylee Sabella also added to the kill fest with 13 apiece while Kailee Walker chipped in with 11 assists and Murphy posted her second straight double-double with 11 digs while Riley Straka added 13. CBC had 60 kills and hit .231 while JCC hit .175 and had 43 kills.
CBC raced out to a 22-14 lead in set one before JCC rallied off 10 straight points to lead 24-22. A kill by Reaven Seymore cut the deficit to 24-23 and back-to-back kills from Hanks put CBC back in the lead before a service ace from Sabella gave the Mustangs set one.
Set two was all CBC as it never trailed. JCC never trailed in set three and set up some drama in the fourth set. CBC got down 22-18 late in the fourth set before the Bulldogs committed a serve error and a pair of attacking errors to make it 22-21. A Murphy ace and a kill by Hamric made it 23-22 Mustangs before a serve error tied the score. JCC would retake the lead on an ace before a pair of Kylah Shumate kills and a kill from Sabella ended the match in favor of the Mustangs.
CBC will take several days off now before returning to the court on Tuesday night for a match at Crowley's Ridge. First serve for that match from Paragould is slated for 6:30 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Playing on the road for the second time in three days, Central Baptist College men's soccer took on the Wildcats of Louisiana College on Saturday. CBC (0-6) trailed 3-2 at halftime, tied the game and lost on a golden goal in overtime, 4-3, to LC (4-0).
Tyler Norris started in goal and made five saves. Chris Orellana, Callum Bisset and Carlos Beltran were the goal scorers, the second of the season for both Orellana and Beltran and the first for Bisset. Orellana opened the scoring in the contest after a steal and assist by Marcos Pires in the first minute. LC would tie the match in the third minute before Bisset gave CBC the lead back in the 10th minute after a beautiful cross by Beltran, followed by juking out a defender after regaining possession. LC would score twice before halftime and the Mustangs trailed 3-2 at the break.
In the 53rd minute, Beltran headed in a free kick from Bisset to tie the score and it would remain tied for the rest of regulation. In the final minute of the first overtime period, Louisiana College sailed in a free kick, much like the season opener against Texas A&M-Texarkana, and ended the match 12 seconds before the whistle.
CBC is back on the pitch Tuesday in Muskogee, Oklahoma, where it will face the Warriors of Bacone College. Kickoff is slated for 4 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Looking to carry some momentum from its near comeback on Thursday, Central Baptist College women's soccer took on the Wildcats of Louisiana College on the road Saturday. CBC (0-5) could not get any offense going, as they were held to just one shot in a 4-0 defeat to LC (4-0).
Bailey Walerczyk started in goal and made 14 saves. The lone CBC shot came from Ashley Hultquist in the second half, but it was saved by the LC keeper to prevent the Mustangs from scoring.
CBC is back in action Tuesday against Bacone in Oklahoma.
Cross Country
Competing for the first time this season, Central Baptist College cross country ran at the University of Dallas Invitational. Only two runners competed for CBC in the first meet.
Robert Colvin ran the men's meet and finished 17th with a time of 23:06.1 in the 3.11-meter event and Ally Swaim ran the women's meet, finishing with a time of 26:28.9 in the same distance. Cross Country competes next on the 17th at the Steve Guymon Invitational, hosted by Harding University.
