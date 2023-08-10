Central Baptist College head volleyball coach Rick Brown has announced the 2023 schedule for the CBC volleyball program. The season contains 27 matches and four family weekends amongst the 10 home matches this season.

"I think we have a very balanced schedule," said Brown. "I expect us to be competitive in both the non-conference and conference games. I am hopeful that the non-conference portion prepares us well for our AMC games. We are playing several teams that we are not familiar with and believe that it will give us a good opportunity to see how well we make adjustments."

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.