Central Baptist College head volleyball coach Rick Brown has announced the 2023 schedule for the CBC volleyball program. The season contains 27 matches and four family weekends amongst the 10 home matches this season.
"I think we have a very balanced schedule," said Brown. "I expect us to be competitive in both the non-conference and conference games. I am hopeful that the non-conference portion prepares us well for our AMC games. We are playing several teams that we are not familiar with and believe that it will give us a good opportunity to see how well we make adjustments."
The season begins on Aug. 18 with the first family weekend and the 6 p.m. Blue & Black Scrimmage. The regular season starts the 19th with matches against Missouri Valley and Champion Christian. The first road tri-match of the season is on the 22nd in Chicksha, Okla., at Drover Gymnasium against Friends and USAO. The final match of the month is on the 29th in Paragould against Crowley's Ridge.
September begins with a road tournament on Labor Day weekend in Henderson, Tenn. The Friday matches at Freed-Hardeman will be against Rust and Johnson University and Saturday's matches are against Fisk and Tougaloo. The Mustangs will also be on the road for their following five matches on the seventh against Baptist Bible, the 15th against Champion Christian, the 19th against Jarvis Christian and the American Midwest Conference opener against Stephens on the 22nd. The road trip wraps up with a trip to AMC rival Columbia on the 23rd. The month ends with a home match against Hannibal-LaGrange with a family weekend on the 30th.
October starts with a trip to former AMC rival Lyon on the third before the Mustangs are back home for the third family weekend of the season on the sixth and seventh against Williams Baptist and Baptist Bible. The four game homestand continues with a midweek match against Randall on the 10th and continues with a Thursday night match against Rust on the 19th before CBC heads to Missouri for AMC matches against William Woods and UHSP. The month concludes on the 27th with an AMC match against Cottey in Nevada, Mo.
The lone matches in November begin the final family weekend of the season. CBC hosts Crowley's Ridge on the second, AMC rival Missouri Baptist on the third and wraps up the regular season with Senior Day against Harris-Stowe State on the fourth.
