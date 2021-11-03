Coming into Tuesday’s match on a five-match losing skid, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted the Panthers of Philander Smith at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (10-14) used excellent execution to sweep PSC (16-9), avenging a loss to the Panthers back in September.
Kylee Sabella, Molly Murphy and Mikayla Lawrence were the leaders in each category for the Mustangs.
CBC had 42 kills and hit .221 while holding PSC to 28 kills and a hitting percentage of .109.
Sabella finished the night with 13 kills, which gives her 277 on the season, four shy of Emoree. Martin's freshman record set last season.
Presley Hamric also had 10 kills in the match.
Murphy had an all around night with 36 assists, giving her 738 this season, while also recording nine digs and four service aces to go with four kills.
Lawrence had 15 digs, giving her 441 on the season, which puts her in fifth all-time in a season.
Reaven Seymore had three more blocks tonight, giving her 186 for her career, 11 shy of second place all-time.
CBC has 993 kills this season and is averaging 11.8 per set, the highest in the NAIA era at this point.
The Mustangs are also hitting .161 this season, which would be the highest since 2012 (.171).
CBC has recorded 942 assists this season, which is the fourth most ever in a single season as a team and is on pace for the highest per set average in a season (11.2).
CBC improved to 5-7 in three set matches this season and 17-4 all-time against the Panthers.
The Mustangs welcome in the top team in the American Midwest Conference, when the Spartans of Missouri Baptist, the No. 3 team in the NAIA and defending national champions, invade Conway on Friday night. First serve from Reddin is slated for 5 p.m.
