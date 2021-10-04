Looking to keep the momentum of its current four-match winning streak, Central Baptist College volleyball hosted a tri-match today against Dallas Christian and Henderson State at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (6-4) split the tri-match, sweeping Dallas Christian (7-6) before losing to Henderson State (14-4) in four sets.
The win in set two over Henderson State was the first set the Mustangs have ever captured against the Reddies in three regular season meetings.
CBC saw their five match winning streak end against Henderson State, their longest winning stretch in two years.
Match one – CBC 3, DCC 0
Reaven Seymore led the way with 10 kills and no errors in 17 attacks against the Crusaders, leading the Mustangs to a sweep. Molly Murphy had 33 assists and Mikayla Lawrence posted 14 digs as CBC moved to 6-3 overall, 2-1 in three-set matches on the season and 6-0 all-time against the Crusaders.
Match two – HSU 3, CBC 1
In just the third regular season meeting ever between the Mustangs and the Reddies, Henderson State dominated the match, apart from set two, which CBC captured. Kylee Sabella led the way with 11 kills while Murphy had 32 assists and Lawrence led the way with 16 digs. CBC dropped to 0-3 all-time against Henderson State and 3-1 in four set matches this season.
Up next
CBC will head back on the road on Monday, when they face Ouachita Baptist. Tipoff from Vining Arena in Arkadelphia is slated for 5 p.m.
Mustangs drop AMC contest to Stephens
Returning to the pitch for the first time since last Saturday, Central Baptist College women’s soccer took on the Stephens Stars in an American Midwest Conference match this afternoon at Cosmo Park.
CBC (2-8, 1-1 AMC) took an early lead, but could not hold it, falling on a second half goal to SC (6-4, 2-0 AMC).
Erica Hawkins scored in the 34th minute to put CBC ahead 1-0. Stephens would respond, tying the match six minutes later to send the match into halftime tied at 1.
In the 50th minute, Stephens was award a penalty kick, which they converted, and the Mustangs didn’t cash in on either of their two shots toward goal in the second half.
Game notes
Hawkins’ goal was her team leading sixth of the season and it put her in elite company. Only 11 players in program history have ever scored six or more goals in a season.
Bailey Walerczyk had two saves.
CBC has now outscored last year’s team with 22 goals, and that total is the most since 2014 (31).
The Mustangs drop to 4-2-2 all-time against the Stars.
Up next
CBC returns home for its next match, an AMC tilt Saturday against Missouri Baptist. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.
