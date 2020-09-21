Playing two matches on a Saturday for the second weekend in a row, Central Baptist College volleyball took on the Eutectics of the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis in an American Midwest Conference match and the Lions of Freed-Hardeman University on Saturday in a tri-match at UHSP Gymnasium.
CBC (4-4, 1-1 AMC) got swept, losing in straight sets to UHSP (1-3, 1-0 AMC) before dropping the match to FHU (2-0) in five.
Lena Srdanov and Emoree Martin were the kill leaders for the Mustangs in the match, while Taylor Folsom was the overall assists leader and Alizea Garza led the way in digs in both matches.
The loss to UHSP came just eight days after the Mustangs defeated the Eutectics on a neutral court, while the loss to FHU dropped CBC to 0-6 all-time versus the Lions.
CBC took on the Eutectics of UHSP in an AMC match just eight days after facing the Eutectics in Springfield, Missouri.
UHSP was able to handle the Mustangs this time, winning 25-14, 25-18 and 25-20.
Srdanov had 10 kills, Molly Murphy had 10 assists and Alizea Garza had 13 digs in the match.
CBC had 25 kills compared to 31 for UHSP, it was outhit .181 to -.070 and the Eutectics had six aces to just three for the Mustangs, also winning the battle of blocks, 16-10.
In a fairly even second match, CBC lost the first two sets to FHU before winning set three and four to set up the decisive set.
The Lions dominated the final set, winning the match 3-2 by scores of 26-24, 25-22, 27-29, 18-25 and 15-6.
Martin had a huge match, making 26 kills and hitting .222, while Srdanov had another double-double with 12 kills and 10 digs.
Folsom had 28 assists, Murphy had 16 and Garza had 21 digs and a career-high eight assists.
CBC had 59 kills and hit .134 with six aces and seven total blocks compared to FHU who had 58 kills, hit .167, had seven aces and 13 blocks.
The Mustangs return home Tuesday for a meeting with Blue Mountain College.
First serve is set for 6 p.m.
Men’s soccer
Opening its American Midwest Conference season Saturday, Central Baptist College men's soccer took on the Spartans of Missouri Baptist at Spartan Field.
CBC (2-2, 0-1 AMC) could not break through the MBU (2-2, 1-0 AMC) defense, trailing 1-0 at halftime before ultimately losing 4-0.
CBC was outshot 15-6 overall and 10-2 on goal during the contest.
Andrew Montoya made six saves, his fourth straight match making five or more this season.
Next up for the Mustangs is a visit from LSU-Shreveport next Saturday at Centennial Soccer Park.
Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m.
