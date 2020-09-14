Looking to build off its win on the first night of the Evangel Classic, Central Baptist College volleyball returned to the court at the Ashcroft Center on Saturday for two matches, the first against William Penn and the second against the host school, Evangel.
CBC (2-2) fell in straight sets in both matches, dropping to William Penn 25-13, 25-13, 25-15 and losing to Evangel 25-11, 25-18, 25-23.
Emoree Martin and Khyra Echols were the leaders in kills, while Taylor Folsom led in assists in both matches, and Alizea Garza led in digs in both matches, tying with Martin in match two.
William Penn 3, CBC 0
CBC couldn't stop the attack of WPU in the first match, hitting .028 to .330 for the Statesmen, who also capitalized on service aces (7-2) and blocks (6-1).
Martin led the way with nine kills while Folsom had 11 assists and Garza posted 11 digs.
Evangel 3, CBC 0
CBC once again had issues with an attack in match two.
EU would have 40 kills (compared to 27 for CBC) and outhit the Mustangs .239 to .089.
Echols was the lone bright spot, putting 11 kills to the floor, while Folsom had 17 assists and Garza and Martin both tallied 14 digs.
The Mustangs return to the friendly confines of Reddin Fieldhouse on Tuesday night for a non-conference matchup with Dallas Christian. First serve is slated for 5 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Nyasha Dube's 89th minute bottom corner finish — his second of the day — was exactly what Central Baptist College needed Saturday to defeat Evangel University in its home opener at Centennial Soccer Park.
CBC (1-1) dominated in possession and shots, handing EU (0-1) a loss to open their season and avenging last year's 4-2 defeat in Springfield.
Dube had both goals for CBC while Dan Mondragon, Jesus Lemus and Jesse Garcia all registered assists on the afternoon.
Andrew Montoya was brilliant in goal, making five stops, including a pivotal rocket that could have given Evangel the lead late.
The Mustangs also outshot the Crusaders 17-9 overall and 7-6 in attempts on goal.
CBC had five misses in the first 17 minutes without surrendering even one to EU before Dube cashed in on an opportunity in the 23rd minute, receiving a pass from Lemus and Mondragon and slicing through the defense to give CBC a lead at 1-0.
The Mustangs kept getting opportunities, but couldn't finish them, and the Crusaders capitalized on a defensive mistake just before halftime to knot the score at one all at the break.
Evangel came out as the aggressor in the second half, failing to capitalize on a pair of opportunities before another miss from CBC, on a free kick by Ryan Lee, kept the game tied 55 minutes in.
The teams traded opportunities for the next 30 minutes until Montoya came up with a huge save in the 81st minute to preserve the draw and give CBC another chance to take the win.
A lapse by the EU defense allowed Garcia to weave a ball into Dube, who outraced the center back and slotted the ball in the lower corner of the net to give CBC a 2-1 lead that they would hold onto as the clock ran out.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Springdale on Tuesday for a matchup with Ecclesia. Kickoff will be slated for 6 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Playing its first game at home this season, Central Baptist College women's soccer opened the Centennial Soccer Park season Saturday with a visit from Evangel University.
CBC (0-2) failed to get a shot off the entire game, trailing 2-0 at halftime before losing 7-0 to the Crusaders.
Jayme Selph had three saves on the afternoon.
The defense held Evangel down early after allowing a pair of goals inside the first 14 minutes, but tired in the second half, letting five into the net.
The Mustangs will now take a week off before their American Midwest Conference opener next Saturday in St. Louis against Missouri Baptist. Kick off is set for noon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.