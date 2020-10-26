Turning around and playing less than 24 hours after its last match, Central Baptist College volleyball took on Cottey College on Saturday in a non-conference tilt.
CBC (9-7) won the first two sets, lost the next two, but took set five to beat Cottey (4-12) by scores of 25-14, 25-19, 18-25, 16-25, 15-11.
Khyra Echols, Lena Srdanov and Emoree Martin all had double-doubles in the match with Echols posting 18 kills and 10 digs for her fourth career double-double, Srdanov had 11 kills and 22 digs for her fifth double-double of the season and 13th of her career, breaking the previous record held by Hope Johnson, and Martin had 10 kills and a team-high 26 digs for her fifth double-double of the season.
The Mustangs had 52 kills and hit .145 while Cottey had 41 kills and hit .130.
CBC also had 12 service aces compared to 10 for Cottey.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip Tuesday to McKenzie, Tennessee, for a match with Bethel University. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Looking to end the fall season with back-to-back American Midwest Conference victories, Central Baptist College women's soccer hosted the Hornets of Harris-Stowe State on Sunday in its fall finale.
CBC (4-6, 3-3 AMC) could not string together much offense, creating only two chances all afternoon in a 2-0 loss to HSSU (5-3, 4-2 AMC).
Erica Hawkins was able to get toward goal twice, but neither shot resulted in a goal.
Jayme Selph made three saves, but two goals in the first half made the difference for the Hornets.
This marks the end of the fall season for the Mustangs.
Their schedule for this spring will be announced in the coming weeks.
