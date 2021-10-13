Playing for the second time in 19 days, Central Baptist College volleyball took on the Bobcats of College of the Ozarks on Tuesday, this time on the road.
CBC (7-7) hit the ball well, but C of O (8-8) was all over the court and won the match 3-1.
Kylee Sabella led the Mustangs in kills with 16 and Presley Hamric chipped in with 12. Molly Murphy had 34 assists as she crossed the 400 assist mark for the season, getting to 420, which is good for the ninth most all-time in a season. Riley Straka led the team in digs with nine and CBC had 48 kills and hit .226 but they couldn't stop the Bobcats, who had 54 kills and hit .336.
Next up for CBC is a visit from Crowley's Ridge on Thursday in Reddin Fieldhouse. First serve is scheduled for 6 p.m.
Men’s Soccer
Dan Mondragon's goal in the 104th minute lifted Central Baptist College men's soccer past Williams Baptist University on Tuesday in an American Midwest Conference tilt.
Mondragon's goal was his second of the match and moved CBC (6-6-1, 2-0-1 AMC)'s unbeaten streak to seven in a row as they beat WBU (6-3-2, 1-1-1 AMC), 4-3.
Mondragon and Marcos Pires both had braces for the Mustangs while Chris Orellana had two assists and Andrea Migliozzi assisted on the winner. Andrew Montoya made seven saves in net, including denying the Eagles in both overtimes to preserve the win.
Mondragon's two goals gave him six on the season, and this was his first career game-winning goal.
He tied the score at two in the 51st minute before his winner in the 104th, which was the first time CBC led in the entire match.
Pires, who also scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season, tied the game twice, at 1-1 and 3-3 in the 14th and 83rd minutes of the match.
Orellana now has four assists this season. Migliozzi's assist was his first.
The seven-match unbeaten streak is the longest since the 2007 season, when the Mustangs opened the year with 11 straight wins.
This was CBC's sixth win over Williams Baptist all-time and their first since Sept. 19, 2017, when they also won on a golden goal in Walnut Ridge, 2-1.
Montoya extended both his minutes played and wins records to 4,557 minutes and 17 wins.
With his seven saves, Montoya is now second place in saves all-time with 238, 41 off the all-time record held by Giovanni Chacon.
Carlos Beltran played in his 68th career match as a Mustang, which is tied for third all-time with Nick Doyle and Austin Lamb.
CBC has scored 44 goals in 13 games this season, on pace for a record 3.38 goals per game.
CBC moved to 5-1 this season when scoring three-plus goals and 78-7-2 all-time.
This was just CBC's fifth win all-time when allowing three-or-more goals in a match.
This was CBC's first win in overtime this season and their ninth overall, improving to 9-7-11 in extra periods.
The Mustangs will look to stay red hot on Saturday when they head to Fulton, Missouri, for an AMC clash with William Woods. Kickoff from WWU is slated for 1:30 p.m.
Women’s Soccer
Coming into Tuesday's match having won the last three in a row against the Williams Baptist University Eagles, Central Baptist College women's soccer played the Eagles in an American Midwest Conference contest at WBU’s place.
CBC (2-10, 1-3 AMC) couldn't convert on any of its four opportunities and dropped the contest to WBU (4-5, 2-2 AMC).
Bailey Walerczyk made 11 saves in net for the Mustangs, including several key saves in the second half. Williams' goal came in the 49th minute when CBC failed to clear a bouncing ball and WBU converted a one-on-one opportunity.
The Mustangs are back on the pitch at 11 a.m. Saturday, against William Woods in Missouri.
