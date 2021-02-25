WALNUT RIDGE – Playing in the American Midwest Conference quarterfinals for the third straight season and with their highest seed ever, the No. 6 seeded Central Baptist College women's basketball team took on the No. 3 seeded Eagles of Williams Baptist University Wednesday at the Southerland-Mabee Center.
CBC (10-6) shot 57 percent in the second half, outscoring the Eagles (15-6) 39-28 in the half to advance to the AMC Semifinals 71-59.
CBC’s Alexis Augustus led the way with 20 points, while Holly Allen chipped in with 12 and Bri Wells posted a career-high 10.
Allen also led the team in both rebounds with eight and assists with seven as CBC committed only 12 turnovers on the night and forced 22 by WBU.
The first quarter saw three ties and six lead changes and ended at 18-all.
A free throw by Williams Baptist put them up one to start the second quarter, but a pair of Wells free throws gave CBC the lead again at 20-19.
A WBU jumper gave it a 21-20 lead with 7:26 left in the second quarter before Mustang Izzy Arnold made a basket to put CBC back up 22-21.
The Lady Mustangs led the rest of the half and took a 32-31 lead into the break.
The Eagles jumped up quickly in the third quarter before an Allen field goal tied the game for the fifth time at 34-all.
After another layup from WBU, a field goal by Augustus tied the score again at 36 before WBU went up with a three at 39-36 with 7:33 left in the third.
The Lady Mustangs fought back, however, and a free throw from Augustus made it 39-39 with six minutes left in the third, tying the score for the seventh and final time.
A Wells jumper with 5:39 left in the third gave CBC a 41-39 lead and it would never trail again, extending it lead to 14 in the fourth quarter before settling at the final margin.
The Lady Mustangs move on to the semifinals Friday where they take on the Cougars of Columbia College.
Tip-off from the Southwell Complex is scheduled for 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.