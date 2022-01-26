Stepping out of conference play for a Monday night contest, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Patriots of Baptist Bible College at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (11-8) never trailed, winning 68-53 over BBC (5-10).
Aminata Seck made history in last night's game, setting new single-season and career records for double-doubles.
The Lady Mustangs dominated on the glass, outrebounding Baptist Bible, 53-36, while holding them to 32 percent shooting from the field.
Seck had 17 points and 14 rebounds for her 13th double-double, the most both in a career and a season and her sixth consecutive double-double.
Lydia York chipped in with 14 points off the bench on four threes. Vicky Duru grabbed a season-high 11 rebounds.
CBC is now on pace to tie their best season ever at the free-throw line, as the team is shooting 71 percent this year, the best since the 2006-07 team also shot 71 percent.
CBC had 50-plus rebounds for the sixth time this season.
The Lady Mustangs are now 15-0 all-time against the Patriots and 10-2 this season when leading at the half.
CBC returns to American Midwest Conference play Thursday when it heads to Walnut Ridge for a matchup with Williams Baptist. Tip-off for the start of the second half of the conference season is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.6
