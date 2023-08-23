Opening the 2023 season with a rare night contest, Central Baptist College women’s soccer hosted the Lions of Freed-Hardeman University this evening at Centennial Soccer Complex. Vitoria Loiola’s 86th minute goal, her second of the contest, gave CBC (2-0) a 2-1 victory over the Lions (0-2).
Loiola’s first goal of the contest came unassisted in the 36th minute and tied the contest at one after FHU had scored on a penalty kick rebound in the 14th minute. Amanda Parrerias assisted on the winner, her first assist of the season. Bailey Walerczyk posted three saves to earn the win in net as the Mustangs outshot the Lions 10-8 overall and 6-4 on goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.