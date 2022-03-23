WEST POINT, Mississippi — Entering the final round in seventh place, Central Baptist College women's golf was within striking distance of fourth in the Blue Mountain Golf Classic at the Old Waverly Golf Club.
CBC finished with a final round 382 to place fourth with an overall score of 789.
Individually, Alyssa Hagewood was the top finisher, tying for 17th with a score of 189 overall after closing with a 97.
Keeley Bulza finished just two shots behind Hagewood, finishing with a 93 for a total score of 191 while Abby Kirby and Brooklyn Adcock both finished with 96's to shoot a 201 and 208, respectively.
The next scheduled tournament for the women's golf team is April 11-12 at the Williams Baptist Spring Classic in Cherokee Village.
Men’s Golf
Looking to move up a couple spots in the final standings, Central Baptist College teed off the final round of the Blue Mountain Golf Classic this morning at the Old Waverly Golf Club.
CBC closed with a 323 to finish with an overall score of 640, 11th place in the tournament and 35 shots behind the winners, Mobile.
Individually, Jakub Slapal led the way for the Mustangs, shooting a final round 75 to finish at 156 overall.
Anupon Wandee was next with a 159 after shooting a final round 79 while Travis Toebben closed with an 82 to finish at 161, Surapat Pareepart shot an 87 in the final round to finish at 164 and Ethan Williamson closed with a 90 to finish at 172.
Next up for CBC will be the Shawnee Shootout next Monday and Tuesday at the Shawnee Country Club in Shawnee, Oklahoma, hosted by Southwestern Christian University.
