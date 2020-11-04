Tipping off the 2020-21 season Tuesday at home, Central Baptist College women's basketball hosted the Royals of Ecclesia College at Reddin Fieldhouse.
CBC (1-0) used 27 and 25-point second and fourth quarters to take charge, beating Ecclesia (2-1), 85-67.
Holly Allen led the way with 22 points, while Alexis Augustus, playing in her first game in almost a year, had 18 and Izzy Arnold had 16.
Allen also had a career-high 12 rebounds for her first career double-double, while Arnold handed out nine assists to lead the way in that category.
The Mustangs outshot the Royals 42 to 30% from the field and won the rebounding battle 60-41, while also shooting 71% from the free-throw line.
The Mustangs never trailed, racing out to an 8-0 lead in the first quarter and leading 17-12 after one.
They led 44-29 at the half, but the Royals made it interesting, closing the third quarter strong and trailing 60-51 at the end of three.
Allen used a nine-point fourth quarter, with seven of the nine coming at the free-throw line, to seal a victory for CBC.
Next up for the Mustangs is a trip to Muskogee, Oklahoma, for a matchup with Bacone on Friday night. Tip-off is scheduled for 5 p.m.
